YORKVILLE — The addition of funding for new prosecutor positions and increased pay for existing prosecutors in the approved state budget should relieve some of the pressure felt by district attorney’s offices throughout the state, Gov. Tony Evers, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and legislators agree.
However, according to Racine County District Attorney Tricia Hanson, the need is much greater.
In the budget Evers recently approved, Racine County is slated to receive one more attorney, which would bring the total number of attorneys in the District Attorney’s Office to 19.
But Hanson told the Racine County Government Services Committee on Tuesday that according to the Legislative Fiscal Bureau her office should have 13 more attorneys to handle its current caseload.
“We do a really outstanding job with the limited resources that we have for the case load that we’re tasked with,” Hanson said.
The state-approved increase in pay from about $40 an hour to $70 an hour, Hanson said, could help stem some of the turnover in her office.
“A starting prosecutor right now makes less than a starting deputy (sheriff),” Hanson said.
Under previous state budgets, Hanson said there were provisions to allow for increased pay for attorneys based on experience; however, it is up to the state to fund those pay steps.
‘Experience gap’
Hanson said that since she took office she estimates there has been a 75% turnover rate in the District Attorney’s Office as attorneys go into private practice “where they make more money.”
“I train them, I give them the courtroom experience and then they can go get a job making real money,” Hanson said.
As a result, Hanson says her office has is “a terrible experience gap.”
Hanson says she is happy to have people who have been with her since her time as a deputy district attorney who help train the younger attorneys. “But I have a bunch of lawyers that are less than five years out of (law) school,” Hanson said. “That’s where my disparity comes in.”
Hanson also said life has a way of contributing to the turnover rate.
“And unfortunately these kids are coming to us $150,000 in debt. As soon as they get married and have their first baby they can’t pay for daycare, so that’s when they leave me, generally,” Hanson said, adding that generally assistant DAs stick around for about five years before leaving.
Hanson said she has been in discussions with county officials about the county possibly hiring two attorneys who would handle cases involving child protective services and while they would not report to Hanson directly, they would work out of the DA’s office. No final action has been taken on that proposal.
