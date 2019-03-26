Try 3 months for $3
Highway KR widening

Traffic heads west on Highway KR on the afternoon of March 12 from Highway 31. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is planning to transform Highway KR from a two-lane rural road to a four-lane urban road with a median, wider shoulders and a walking path, from 400 feet east of Highway H to just east of Taylor Avenue. The widening is planned as a means of making it easier for motorists to get to and from Downtown Racine and Kenosha to and from Interstate 94.

YORKVILLE — The proposed expansion of Highway KR has frustrated residents on both sides of the county line.

At a previous board meeting, the Racine County Board planned to vote on the proposal but instead referred it to committee for further discussion. 

On Tuesday, the County Board referred the proposal to the Public Works, Parks and Facilities Committee meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the county's Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200, Washington Ave. (Highway 20), Yorkville.

Several residents spoke during the public comment period of Tuesday's board meeting advocating for a change in plans to widen Highway KR and against raising the speed limit.

County Board Supervisor Tom Hincz of the Town of Waterford said he agrees that the speed limit on Highway KR should not be increased and he plans on contacting officials at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation with his concerns. 

