YORKVILLE — The proposed expansion of Highway KR has frustrated residents on both sides of the county line.
At a previous board meeting, the Racine County Board planned to vote on the proposal but instead referred it to committee for further discussion.
On Tuesday, the County Board referred the proposal to the Public Works, Parks and Facilities Committee meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at the county's Ives Grove Office Complex, 14200, Washington Ave. (Highway 20), Yorkville.
Several residents spoke during the public comment period of Tuesday's board meeting advocating for a change in plans to widen Highway KR and against raising the speed limit.
County Board Supervisor Tom Hincz of the Town of Waterford said he agrees that the speed limit on Highway KR should not be increased and he plans on contacting officials at the Wisconsin Department of Transportation with his concerns.
