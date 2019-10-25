YORKVILLE — About three weeks after the Wild Root Market Co-op approached the Racine County Board about a $739,000 loan, the county Finance and Human Resources committee voted 6-1 on Thursday to deny the request.
Wild Root Market Co-op, which has been trying to open a grocery store in the City of Racine for the past eight years, approached the committee earlier in October asking for a $739,000 “collateralized loan.”
County Supervisor Robert Miller of Mount Pleasant, who chairs the committee, asked Wild Root treasurer Doug Stansil to make a comment to the committee before the vote. Stansil is a former county finance director.
“I know you share our values,” Stansil said. “Wild Root Market is committed to creating jobs, committed to providing healthy food in what is now a food desert and we’re committed to supporting the Racine County agricultural community by purchasing food by local food producers.”
Stansil, who before the meeting was lobbying committee members for support, implored the committee during his public comments to ask if there was any other information Wild Root could provide to change its members’ minds.
Current County Finance Director Brian Nelson urged the committee to vote against the loan, saying the financial risk is too great for the county to take.
“The county receives many requests for funding, more so than we can ever fulfill … difficult decisions and priorities have to be made,” Nelson said. “We can’t possibly meet all the requests and be financially sustainable.”
Racine County Corporation Counsel Michael Lanzdorf agreed with Nelson, and added if the county approved a loan for Wild Root, it could put the county in a situation where other, similar organizations would ask for such loans.
“It could expose the county to potential legal risk because the question could be raised as to whether the county has clear authority to make a loan,” Lanzdorf said. “There’s more risk particularly when you look at that it’s not this request alone, it’s the inevitability of future requests.”
Committee discussion
Before the vote, Supervisor QA Shakoor II of Racine, who was the only committee member to vote against the denial, said Wild Root is “unique” in that it could bring jobs and food to the City of Racine.
“I think something could’ve been worked out,” Shakoor said. “Yeah, we did hear about the legal risks, about the bonding situation, but in the end I think this is unique and I think this is something that could have been worked out.”
You have free articles remaining.
Supervisor Thomas Pringle of Burlington said he is not in favor of the county being used “as a bank.”
Miller said he is concerned about loaning Wild Root the funds because other, larger grocery stores have natural food selections and because of the increased use of online grocery shopping.
“There’s no doubt that this is a noble cause,” Miller said of Wild Root. “I know this is not an outright grant, it’s a loan, but that gives me great concern also … I was clear from the beginning that I thought it was a good cause but I didn’t think it was something we could participate in.”
Searching other funding
After the vote, Wild Root President Gloria Randall-Hewitt said the organization is researching other funding revenues.
“We’re continuing to look at reducing costs … we’re not done with the project yet,” Randall-Hewitt said. “As long as we have the backing of our owners, we have a fiduciary responsibility to try to see these things through.”
Randall-Hewitt added that Wild Root has been talking with the county and the Racine County Economic Development Corp. about working together “for literally years.”
“We’ve been assured multiple times that the county would provide money to us in a loan, so this has been a change this last year, that we’ve been told that they are not willing to give us a loan,” Randall-Hewitt said.
Wild Root has purchased a building located at 500 Walton Ave. with the help of a $390,000 grant from the City of Racine, of which $175,000 was used to purchase the building, she said.
Randall-Hewitt has said that Wild Root has about $840,000 in an escrow account and $1.1 million in private loans.
Those wishing to be a member can pay a one-time $200 fee. So far, Wild Root has about 1,200 members. Once and if renovations begin, the organization anticipates its membership to grow to 1,500 members if and when doors open.
“The county receives many requests for funding, more so than we can ever fulfill … difficult decisions and priorities have to be made. We can’t possibly meet all the requests and be financially sustainable.” Brian Nelson, Racine County finance director
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(7) comments
I knew this thing was a no-go from the start when it was first announced. Location is NOT in a "food desert", and certainly not "near" downtown. If a bank won't loan them the money than it's time to call it quits !!
Trying to figure out how stupid a person would be to contribute/loan money to something that has taken 7 years to go nowhere. I sure would be demanding my money back.
Sure.... just like the Imaginarium.
Where did all the children's pennies go?
Meanwhile I'm seeing ads from Johnson Bank - celebrating 50 years - how come Wild Root isn't at the Johnson Bank asking for a loan? The Taxpayers are always the Lenders of Last Resort for those who are not credit worthy.
County is NOT a bank. That says it all!
I wish they were because then they could print their own money and leave the productive taxpayers alone.
Plus - there is an ALDI here on the Northside - Pick N Save just over 4 mile - and lots of small ethnic grocery stores. Maybe an interested JT Reporter could take a look around and write a report(s). But I guess those just don't count - especially the ethnic owned ones.
Wild Root needs to approach the Johnson Family and have them fund them. They have billions and pay zero property taxes on their tax exempt property at their Frank Lloyd Wright designed facility in Ratcine.
Excellent!!!!
Tan Dandy Sandy & I agree - once again!
Glad to see the Tea- Tards out in full force! Now if only someone would remind Tea-Tard David DeGroot that the Village of MTP isn't a bank!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.