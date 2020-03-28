County clerk, treasurer and register of deeds getting pay bumps in 2021

YORKVILLE — The Racine County clerk, treasurer and register of deeds will all be getting pay bumps starting Jan. 1, with the clerk getting the biggest boost. All are elected positions.
“If we need to attract someone really good … we need to have an attractive salary,” County Board Chairman Russell Clark said during a February County Board when asked why the clerk’s pay raise was bigger than the other two positions.
Starting next year, the county clerk will be paid a salary of $82,933, which will be incrementally raised to $88,010 for the start of 2024.
The county treasurer and register of deeds will be paid the same salary, starting at $78,515 in 2021 and incrementally rising to $83,321 for the start of 2024.
Clark added that the clerk salary is in a comparable range compared to other nearby clerks, pointing out that the Walworth County, Kenosha County and City of Racine clerks all make between $80,000 and $90,000 a year.
Presently, the clerk, register of deeds and treasurer all make identical salaries: $76,975 per year.
Adam does a little bit of everything with the JT, from page editing to covering homelessness to localizing state & national politics. He grew up in Racine County, believes in the Oxford comma and loves digital subscribers: journaltimes.com/subscribenow
