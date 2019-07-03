RACINE COUNTY — Cleanup continued Wednesday after severe storms passed through Racine County Tuesday causing lots of damage and disrupting services in multiple areas.
Dozens of trees, limbs and wires were down in a concentrated area on the north side of the City of Racine between Charles and Main streets. Many of the trees that fell were more than 1 foot in diameter and took down power lines and streetlights and damaged utility poles.
We Energies spokeswoman Alison Trouy said that since 3 p.m. on Tuesday, the utility had to restore power for over 32,000 customers predominantly in Racine, Kenosha and Waukesha counties. As of Wednesday midafternoon, over 3,600 customers in southeastern Wisconsin were still without power, 1,200 of them in the City of Racine. By about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, that number had dropped to fewer than 400.
"Our crews have been out working around the clock obviously dealing with some really difficult conditions," said Trouy. "They’ve been trying to restore everyone as quickly and as safely as possible."
North Main Street was closed all day Wednesday from Melvin Street to Lombard Avenue as We Energies crews worked to rebuild power lines and utility poles downed by an uprooted evergreen. Trouy said the utility hoped to have power fully restored Wednesday evening.
Cleanup continues
Assistant Public Works Commissioner Tom Eeg said both DPW and Parks Department crews were clearing debris off roadways until 1 a.m. Wednesday.
The Parks Department alone spent a combined 285 man-hours on cleanup on Tuesday and still had nine crew members working until about 7 p.m. Wednesday. Between cleanup and traffic control, Eeg estimated the Racine Police Department and DPW had spent 131 staff hours on Tuesday and Wednesday.
In the one-block stretch of North Main Street where seven trees were uprooted, landscapers had managed to break down some of the trees to more manageable pieces though yards and Dumpsters were still full of debris. The far east lane of North Main Street was unusable due to debris and parked landscaping vehicles.
The Pearl Street bulk waste collection facility's pile for debris from trees was piled high on Wednesday with mostly waste from Tuesday's storm.
Due to the storm, DPW has scheduled yard waste collection for Monday on the north side of the city affected by the storm. Eeg said that if residents have yard waste that needs disposing, they should follow regulations on placing the brush, leaves and branches along the curb line.
Standard yard waste collection for the whole city will resume the week of July 15.
On the west end
The Racine County Sheriff's Office reported the storm caused several calls for weather-related issues. Deputies responded to seven calls on downed trees, six separate calls for downed wires and two storm damage calls.
The winds hit the Kansasville area just after 4:45 p.m. Tuesday. In the Town of Dover, Kansasville Fire Chief Scott Remer said that at least a dozen utility poles were damaged or were resting at an angle because of high winds aided by loose, wet soil. At one point, a power line was reported to be down across Highway 11 at 22230 Durand Ave., We Energies spokesman Brian Manthey said.
Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Chief Tim Allen said the power had gone out in Union Grove but was restored by about 10 p.m.
