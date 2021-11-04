County budget passes unanimously; two minor things changed since budget address last month

The county government was awarded more than $38 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.

These dollars will help the county overcome the budget gaps caused by the pandemic and invest in the long-term health of citizens while tackling issues caused by COVID-19, Delagrave said during his budget address Oct. 5.

The county made a nearly $2.75 million investment in essential workers — correctional officers, 911 dispatchers, health and behavioral services staff and others.

“There were the always challenging numbers, such as paying our dedicated staff for the excellent work they do every day, balanced by the need to keep taxes reasonable for our citizens and businesses,” Miller said at the meeting. “We are fortunate in Racine County because our review of the budget shows a solid, responsible proposal to meet the needs of the people in a responsible way.”

“County of Racine Essential Workers” is an initiative that pairs mental health professionals with law enforcement to better serve the community and respond to individuals in crisis. CREW will help guide residents to the appropriate services they need, Delagrave said last month.