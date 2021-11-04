County budget passes unanimously; two minor things changed since budget address last month

YORKVILLE — The $199 million county budget passed by a unanimous 18-0 vote at the County Board meeting on Tuesday night.
The county’s 2022 budget includes financial planning for American Rescue Plan Act funds, essential workers, simulation software, youth summer jobs, and parks and roads.
The budget was first proposed to the County Board last month by County Executive Jonathan Delagrave. The amendments to the budget approved Tuesday included two changes.
The first was an adjustment to the amount of worker’s compensation that was originally set for the Racine County Sheriff’s Office; the money was shifted to reserves. The other was a correction in the public health department budget; revenue was noted as coming from the tax levy when it’s actually coming from the human resources budget.
“There’s no impact on the levy,” said District 11 Supervisor Robert Miller.
“I’m proud to say this has been the most transparent and inclusive budget process in the history of Racine County,” Delagrave said. “The residents of Racine County should be extremely proud … this county values public service over politics.”
“We are collaborative, not divisive,” Delagrave said in a statement to The Journal Times.
Budget details
The county government was awarded more than $38 million from the American Rescue Plan Act.
These dollars will help the county overcome the budget gaps caused by the pandemic and invest in the long-term health of citizens while tackling issues caused by COVID-19, Delagrave said during his budget address Oct. 5.
The county made a nearly $2.75 million investment in essential workers — correctional officers, 911 dispatchers, health and behavioral services staff and others.
“There were the always challenging numbers, such as paying our dedicated staff for the excellent work they do every day, balanced by the need to keep taxes reasonable for our citizens and businesses,” Miller said at the meeting. “We are fortunate in Racine County because our review of the budget shows a solid, responsible proposal to meet the needs of the people in a responsible way.”
“County of Racine Essential Workers” is an initiative that pairs mental health professionals with law enforcement to better serve the community and respond to individuals in crisis. CREW will help guide residents to the appropriate services they need, Delagrave said last month.
The county experienced ongoing staffing shortages, especially among correctional staffers. However, this budget is not leaving a structural deficit. This budget puts $1.7 million back into the structural deficit.
The Sheriff’s Office and jail will be awarded the tools needed to serve the community. Funds were allocated for simulation software that will better prepare law enforcement officers, and provide necessary vehicle and equipment upgrades.
Racine County’s new Youth Development and Care Center will receive $40 million in state funding and $750,000 in additional youth aids each year.
The county was recently awarded a Youth Justice Innovation grant to help reduce referrals to the youth justice system. This grant will help the Human Services Department improve interventions by providing training, support protocols and diversion tools to school programs among community stakeholders.
The county’s Youth Summer Jobs program will expand with an investment of $200,000 annually for four years.
The Central Racine County Health Department will additionally integrate its public-health services underneath Racine County’s umbrella.
A recent Community Health Improvement Plan has outlined several areas of importance for the Health Department, and the county budgeted for the addition of two new public health nurses to improve staffing levels and assist in reaching these goals.
This budget also invests in staff tasked with managing county parks through the addition of six new park technician positions.
The county committed $8.1 million in this year’s budget for the advancement of new highway projects, additional vehicles, staff and equipment.
Projects include repaving Highway P in Burlington, Highway K in the Town of Norway and reinforcing the breakwater along Lake Michigan.
“This $199,244,351 … excellent job done, everyone,” said District 6 Supervisor Q.A. Shakoor II. “Well done, well done, in particular our leader, County Executive Delagrave.”