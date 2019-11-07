County budget passes; effort to kill board's health insurance 'not going to die'

“I brought that resolution last week and it was defeated,” Bernberg said. She said she did not attempt to remove the insurance from the budget via an amendment “because it wouldn’t have won.”

In 2011, the County Board passed a resolution effectively eliminating health insurance for supervisors who would be elected in 2012 and beyond.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

However, those elected before the policy change are allowed to keep their health insurance and pay the same rates as county employees.

Today, of the 21 County Board seats, 10 are eligible for benefits and nine are currently accepting county health insurance, which costs the county roughly $125,000 per year.

Because the county is self-insured, the county is responsible for claims up to $250,000 per person.

Bernberg said she is considering proposing the resolution again in the future.

“It’s not going to die,” Bernberg said, adding she is thinking about proposing the removal of board member health insurance again. “If I can convince anyone in the meantime, right now the votes aren’t there. I think it will be the same. Maybe after the next election, definitely it will come up.”

'Great' budget