RACINE COUNTY — Although the 2018 Farm Bill might seem like a Washington issue, the legislation has the attention of the Racine County Board.
The 2014 Agricultural Act, known as the “Farm Bill,” expired on Sept. 30. The 2018 Farm Bill has been passed by both houses of Congress; however, the House and the Senate passed different versions of the bill, so lawmakers are trying to reconcile the bills before sending one to President Donald Trump’s desk.
The County Board passed a resolution on Oct. 25 to “urge Congress to enact the 2018 Farm Bill.”
Supervisor Robert Grove, a Caledonia farmer, said the bill is important to the Racine County economy.
“This is an important piece of federal legislation that we need to contact our state and federal legislators to get this passed,” Grove said. “The federal money gets funneled through the state down to the county for many projects that are being done … hopefully this will get our legislators’ attention to act on it.”
Supervisor Monte Osterman of Racine, a member of the Wisconsin Land and Water Board of Directors, said he has advocated for Racine needs at the state and federal level.
“The thing that’s holding up the Farm Bill now is SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program),” Osterman said. “It has to do with work requirements and both sides of the aisle are fighting over that. But they’re a lot closer than they’ve ever been.”
According to the resolution, federal programs like the Environmental Quality Incentive Program and Conservation Reserve Enhancement Program “are valuable resources” for the county.
“The biggest thing is there’s a fight over local decision-making and there’s some provisions where they’re trying to pull away and erode the local decision-making process,” Osterman said. “It’s important that this resolution from our local legislators go to all of our congressional delegation as well as the Senate committee and (House) committee that have conferred together and work through this.”
Key programs
Osterman said he is concerned about some provisions in the bill, such as changes to the Environmental Quality Incentive Program. However, he said, the program pushes for volunteer conservation compliance and cuts through some government red tape.
“These types of programs are extremely important because it helps reduce the bureaucracy,” Osterman said. “Believe it or not, it’s a bureaucratic program that helps reduce bureaucracy.”
Julie Anderson, director of public works and development services for the county, said local constituents are waiting for the federal government to act before receiving the benefits of the programs.
“While this is a bill of national scope, it has a very local impact and we have property owners that are lined up waiting to sign up for programs and my land conservation staff’s hands are tied,” Anderson said. “They can’t do anything until the Farm Bill is passed at the federal level, releasing some of those dollars and opening up some of those programs.”
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., said farmers and agriculture businesses “are key drivers of our state’s economy, but they are facing very challenging times.”
“That is why I worked to make sure the Senate Farm Bill includes new and improved dairy risk coverage tools to provide much-needed relief for our dairy farmers,” Baldwin said in a statement. “I also worked to expand resources for our farmers, cheesemakers and dairy processors to foster innovation and reach new markets so Wisconsin’s dairy economy can continue to support rural communities across our state. The Senate passed our version of the 2018 Farm Bill with strong bipartisan support, and it’s time for the House to put politics aside to get the job done and reauthorize the Farm Bill.”
Baldwin’s midterm opponent, state Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield said she is committed to the Wisconsin agriculture community.
Jess Ward, Vukmir’s campaign manager, said Vukmir supports Trump’s “trade deal renegotiation with Canada, which helps dairy farms across Wisconsin.”
“Wisconsin farmers can always count on Leah to work with President Trump and Ag Secretary (Sonny) Perdue to deliver results,” Ward said.
An aide to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., said the bill is being negotiated by a House-Senate conference committee; Johnson awaits the results of the negotiations and is reserving his comments.
SNAP is one of the biggest customers for commodities farmers, yet, they want it to be harder to pass out their products to recipients because the farmers think the recipents are on welfare. Well, most of the farms hire immigrant labor, mostly illegal or on temp work visas. The farmer of today rarely is in the field except to run combines or supervise.
Here, if you want to see the welfare given to Farmers in Racine Co.
https://farm.ewg.org/region.php?fips=55101
"Taxpayers subsidize much of the cost of crop insurance in three ways. First, taxpayers pick up about 60 percent of the policy premium according to the Congressional Research Service. Farmers pay only 40 percent. Second, the federal government reimburses private crop insurance companies for their "administrative and operating" cost at between 22 and 24 percent of total premiums, again according the Congressional Research Service. Finally, taxpayers are liable for a significant share of the payments that go to producers in the event of a yield or revenue loss. As losses mount, the share of the losses paid by taxpayers increases."
Oh, here "Farm Subsidy Primer
Farm subsidies provided by the federal government are supposed to help agricultural producers manage the variations in agricultural production and profitability from year to year - due to variations in weather, market prices, and other factors - while ensuring a stable food supply. In reality, this support is highly skewed toward the five major "program" commodities of corn, soybeans, wheat, cotton, and rice. A handful of other commodities also qualify for government support, including peanuts, sorghum, and mohair, though subsidies for these products are far smaller. Dairy and sugar producers have separate price and market controls that are highly regulated and can be costly to the government.
Despite the rhetoric of "preserving the family farm," the vast majority of farmers do not benefit from federal farm subsidy programs and most of the subsidies go to the largest and most financially secure farm operations. Small commodity farmers qualify for a mere pittance, while producers of meat, fuits, and vegetables are almost completely left out of the subsidy game (i.e. they can sign up for subsidized crop insurance and often receive federal disaster payments).
The 2014 farm bill limits the amount of payments a person who is "actively engaged" in farming to $125,000. A spouse is eligible for another $125,000 in payments. In reality, large and complex farm organizations have consistently found ways to avoid these limits"
Big Farma.....
Here's the biggest takers in the first district.
https://farm.ewg.org/top_recips.php?fips=WI01&progcode=totalfarm®ionname=1stDistrictofWisconsin(Rep.PaulRyan)
https://www.ewg.org/agmag/2018/11/nearly-20000-city-slickers-received-farm-subsidies-2017
Just to give context, on my wall I have a presidential proclamation from Ron Regan for 150 year old family farm that I still run, today. We don't take commodities. Bob Grove can't say that....oh, by the way, farm cooperatives are a great vway to hide more welfare given to Farmers. This has got to stop, along with commodities trading. No more farm welfare for big, rich corporate farms or lazy family Farmers, that want to rip off the govt, because they believe they're entitled.
Princess Leah supports whatever trump wants, her own spokesperson says it! No checks and balances, just let trump run everything? No, that has proven to be a bad deal. Let’s see the tax returns, the Russian collusion is a-ok with Leah too. Vote For Tammy!
