YORKVILLE — The Racine County Board will take up two resolutions regarding improvements to a park and road at its meeting Tuesday evening.

One resolution, by the Finance and Human Resources Committee, authorizes the creation of a new capital project for Highway C (Spring Street) Surface Transportation Program-Urban Project from Ohio Street to Fairway Drive and the transfer of $59,311 within the Department of Public Works and Development Services 2023 budget.

The other resolution, also by the Finance and Human Resource Committee, authorizes the acceptance of a Southeastern Wisconsin Fox River Commission grant for $25,000 in environmental and recreational improvements at the John Margis Jr. Wildlife Area in the Town of Burlington and a transfer of funds within the land conservation 2023 budget.

Both resolutions are up for second reading and final approval.

Highway C reconstruction

According to a resolution document, Racine County finds it necessary to reconstruct Highway C (Spring Street) from Ohio Street to Fairway Drive.

This stretch of road is mainly in Mount Pleasant but includes a portion of the City of Racine, and includes businesses Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3811 Spring St., and Ink Affliction Tattoos and Piercing, 4106 Spring St.

The board entered into a Surface Transportation Program-Urban Local Program Project Agreement with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation in February 2021.

The construction cost of the project is estimated at $4,217,760. The amount of the STP-Urban Grant of federal funds is capped at $3,042,317.

Funds being requested for transfer in this resolution are the result of Public Works project savings.

Additional design funds are to be secured through subsequent transfers resulting from additional Public Works project savings or future capital budget requests.

The WisDOT project deadlines require that design must begin in 2023 to leverage the WisDOT funding cap and maintain WisDOT project schedules and fiscal constraints.

County Communications and Media Relations Director Andrew Goetz said the concrete pavement of that section of Highway C was constructed in 1975 and has since deteriorated “substantially” because of traffic, weather and other factors.

“This roadway surface has long outlived its maintainable useful life and needs replacement in order to provide a smooth ride for motorists,” Goetz said.

The project is tentatively scheduled for construction in 2025, but with other projects in the area that may need to use Highway C as a detour route, the county is continuing to coordinate with WisDOT and the local municipalities to reduce traffic impacts, he said.

John Margis Jr. Wildlife Area improvements

The Southeastern Wisconsin Fox River Commission was established in 1997 to improve water resource conditions within the Fox River Watershed.

The SEWFRC implementation plan supports efforts to control erosion and improve public access to state waters.

SEWFRC receives an annual appropriation from the state to support projects and educational efforts to be conducted within the Fox River Watershed.

Racine County applied for a grant of $25,000 to implement the restoration efforts at the John Margis Jr. Wildlife Area, 7516 Fish Hatchery Road, Town of Burlington.

This area was chosen because of environmental concerns, such as erosion control, slope stability, removal of sediment, functionality of the dam and to improve habitat.

If the resolution is approved, the Public Works and Development Services Department would be authorized to accept a SEWFRC $25,000 grant for environmental and recreational improvements at the John Margis Jr. Wildlife Area.

The project includes widening the trail, fixing sinkholes and adding stone or repairing turf grass as needed.

A small platform will be added to improve water access, primarily for fishing.

Erosion control will be completed using grading, excavation and placement of rock riprap to stabilize steep banks along the shoreline. Invasive brush and dead trees are to be removed.

Native grass and wildflowers will be seeded on bare soils in areas that will not be used for foot traffic to control erosion and create a more natural environment, according to Goetz.

There will be sediment removal on the overflow of the dam to prevent the sediment from continuing downstream.

Construction is estimated to begin the first week of August and should take about one week to complete, Goetz said.

Racine County Communications Center dispatchers at work during National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, in photos Jacqueline Bratz and Jody Howell Amanda Kopatich and David Kettinger Amanda Kopatich David Kettinger Wendi Hood-Madsen Chris Morin