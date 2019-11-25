County Board to consider resolution on criminal record expungement bill

YORKVILLE — The Racine County Board will soon weigh in on a bill that could have a dramatic impact on the ability to expunge criminal records.

The bill, which has been passed by the state Assembly, is waiting for a vote in the state Senate and would allow individuals who have been convicted of a non-violent Class H felony the ability to get their record expunged and taken off of the Consolidated Court Automation Programs website.

Current law specifies that the expungement be done at the sentencing and the individual subject to their record being expunged must be under the age of 25. Non-violent Class H felonies include retail theft and possession of small amounts of drugs.

Senate Bill 39 also removes the age limit and the requirement that expungement be done at sentencing. It would apply for an individual who has served their sentence and to individuals whose case is closed.

The Racine County Government Services Committee approved a resolution at its meeting on Tuesday, and if approved by the full County Board would state the county is in support of Senate Bill 39.

Support for resolution