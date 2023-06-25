YORKVILLE — The Racine County Board has another vacancy to fill, as District 6 Supervisor Marcus West is resigning.

At the County Board meeting June 13, West announced his resignation, effective end-of-month.

This is the second County Board resignation in two months, with West’s following former District 2 Supervisor Fabi Maldonado’s resignation in April. Maldonado was officially replaced by Supervisor Renee Kelly also at the June 13 meeting.

West is leaving behind an unfulfilled term expiring April 15, 2024.

West, also the Racine City Council District 8 alderman, said he plans to remain on the City Council because of his work with the Lincoln-King neighborhood redevelopment.

West cited career, family and personal obligations that prevent him from fulfilling his duties as supervisor as his reasons for resigning. The June 13 meeting was his last meeting.

With District 19 constituents calling for Supervisor Tom Hincz’s resignation due to a lack of attendance, he said he did not want to end up in the same position.

“I didn’t want to do that to myself, my constituents or the County Board,” West said. “I didn’t want to put them in that position, to have to answer those questions.”

West works as a Racine Unified School District physical education teacher and is a member of the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.

He just completed a master’s degree, which was a daunting task to balance with work and two governmental boards, he said. He plans to continue schooling and furthering his career in RUSD.

“At this time, I’m not able to represent the sixth district fully,” he said. “I understand how important representation is. … Life brings about changes, and this change will require my undivided attention.”

West was elected to the seat in the April 2022 election after defeating candidate Genie Webb. He replaced longtime incumbent Q.A. Shakoor II who did not seek re-election that year.

“When I first came here, I didn’t know what to expect, but everyone had, or has, welcomed me with open arms,” he said. “I’m grateful for being allowed to serve my constituents in the sixth district for around 13 months.”

He said he learned about governing, how to work with others across party lines and how to get the job done.

He said he treats everyone with kindness and respects everybody’s opinion, so he didn’t come across major challenges, obstruction or resistance.

He said he was happy to have participated in the vote for Microsoft coming to the area, and said he still plans to be engaged in the community with hopes of continued support.

County Board Chairman Thomas Roanhouse said West delivered “great service” and had the board stand and applaud West at his last meeting.

Roanhouse said West is “a wonderful man” who works well with people.

“Marcus was a consummate supervisor,” Roanhouse said. “His humanness and gentleness radiates so strongly and helped him to be so engaging. What more can you ask for in a supervisor? He’ll be missed.”

