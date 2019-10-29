YORKVILLE — After failing to approve the nearly $5 million in bonding for the widening of Highway KR earlier in October, the Racine County Board has given the thumbs up for the project to continue.
The County Board approved a bonding resolution for up to $4.675 million for the project that plans to expand Highway KR to multiple lanes going east from Interstate 94 to Highway 31.
On Oct. 8, the County Board voted to approve funding for the project in a decisive 15-3 vote which then became problematic because the supervisors in favor of the project did not have the votes to approve the bonding for the project.
The County Board needs three quarters of the board, or 16 votes, to approve of bonding resolutions for county projects.
The vote on the bonding was laid over until Oct. 24, when it passed 18-2 with supervisors Fabi Maldonado and Melissa Kaprelian-Becker, who both represent districts in the City of Racine, voting against it.
Supervisor John Wisch of Caledonia teleconferenced into the board meeting specifically to vote on the bonding.
Discussion on vote
Before the vote took place, there was a spirited discussion on the main motivation behind the Highway KR expansion — the Foxconn Technology Group development in Mount Pleasant.
Supervisor Nick Demske, another supervisor from the City of Racine and who originally voted against the funding for the project, announced he was changing his vote.
“I would not take that vote back, I did that and I’m especially happy with the dialogue that resulted from the vote,” Demske said, but added he was going to vote for the bonding. “The real value of the dialogue that came from our last meeting and our the last vote, for me, anyways, was we actually started talking about Foxconn in session.”
Demske said he has not heard much about the opinions of other supervisors regarding Foxconn.
“I haven’t had a single face-to-face conversation about Foxconn specifically with my county executive or with many of my colleagues on the board,” Demske said.
Demske added there are “significant differences and perspectives around this issue” when it comes to what he hears from constituents and public officials.
County Board Chairman Russell Clark of Racine said if supervisors have questions they should reach out to him.
“I serve this board and this board should know that if you have any questions that you would like to have answered, please give me a call … I prefer phone calls, I don’t like playing texting games but give me a call, give me a text, ask me to return your phone call and I’m happy to do that,” Clark said, adding he will do his best to answer any questions.
“This is a development that’s changing a lot. But when we met with (Foxconn) leadership about a month ago, they’re still promising all the jobs and all the build,” Clark said.
Supervisor Robert Miller of Mount Pleasant acknowledged that there tends to be a negative focus from national news outlets when it comes to Foxconn.
“This is one of the most exciting development projects in the history of the whole country and we should be celebrating it,” Miller said. “Quite frankly, the local media, the Racine media, has been good at explaining the benefits of this. But there’s kind of a national trend that some people pick up that emphasize negative things. I would say open your eyes, the national media has it wrong.”
Additional background
The county originally budgeted $2.5 million to be spent on Highway KR in 2019 and 2020.
For the development, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has taken the lead on road projects in the Foxconn area with municipalities like Mount Pleasant and the county following.
However, because land values have increased, county officials said the $1.25 million that was budgeted for 2019 is almost totally being used for land acquisition on two properties.
Because of utility work, the county needed more money in 2019, which is why the bonding was necessary.
County officials maintain that the additional bonding does not exceed earlier estimations of costs for the project.
The National media has it wrong? Shocking! Nah, not really! Rarely does the National media ever have anything right!
Money going from taxpayers to Foxconn. Not a good thing
Only about one fifth the cost of the RUSD swimming pool and the highway will certainly be used by a greater number of taxpayers.
