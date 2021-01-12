County Board members who represent city stand by votes to build juvenile detention facility on Taylor Ave.

Supervisor Jody Spencer, whose District 5 constituents live in northwestern Racine as well as part of Caledonia, said in an email that it makes sense to keep the facility on the same campus where other Racine County services are available and close.

Nielsen added that the project will be a “huge improvement” for the surrounding areas as a “well-maintained county building.”

“This facility will not be ‘another prison.’ It will be a modern, trauma-informed building geared towards family healing, which is a far cry from our current detention center,” Nielsen said in the email. “Although this is just outside of my district, it’s only about 5 minutes from my home and I’m excited to see the improvement.”

Awareness of the topic

Spencer said she is disappointed the City Council was not aware of the proposal before the vote and she understands many of their concerns.

“If they had been directly invited to the forums and seen the Racine County Youth Development and Care Center YouTube video ahead of the vote, I think there would be more support,” Spencer said.