County Board members concerned about youth center location, but delayed decision may mean bigger cost

Kaprelian called conditions there “harsh, cruel, almost inhumane.”

County Corporation Counsel Michael Lanzdorf added: “There are significant limitations with that facility that not only made it a real challenge to deliver the services that we need, the families deserve, but also the state requires.”

Kaprelian said Racine already has existing infrastructure to support public transportation to and from the proposed youth center if it was to be on Taylor Avenue, whereas placing the youth center in Caledonia might mean having to add another route to the city buses.

“I’m not sure what the city budget is minus what we’ve just been given during this pandemic, but the cost of a city bus route … is an ongoing cost. It doesn’t just dissipate and go away after a certain point. So just for the city to just swallow that over a period of time, I don’t foresee it,” Kaprelian said.

Kaprelian is also an alderman in the city. In that role, she said she often hears that city buses are the cause of damage on the road; in turn, taxpayers have to pay to fix those roads. Instead, she proposed a van or another personal vehicle that could, by request, transport families of youth held at the facility.

