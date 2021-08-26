County Board members concerned about youth center location, but delayed decision may mean bigger cost

YORKVILLE — At least four of Racine County’s 21 elected supervisors expressed concerns Tuesday with the proposed Youth Development and Care Center that could be built in Caledonia near Batten International Airport, citing issues with transportation, workforce demand and project expenses.
Those same concerns are shared by a vocal group in Caledonia that opposes the construction of the new juvenile detention facility.
Tuesday’s County Board meeting was not open for public comment and was meant for discussion between the Executive Committee only regarding the proposed youth center.
County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, who has made the construction of the new facility a priority over the past couple years, acknowledged the opposition the plan for the youth center has so far received from the public during a hearing held earlier this month at Caledonia Village Hall.
“Every one of the individuals who were brave enough to come up and speak, there was merit to their opinions. I would never suggest otherwise,” Delagrave said.
Opposition to Caledonia site
The county proposed in late July to place the future youth center in Caledonia, near the northeast corner of the Batten International Airport, 3239 N. Green Bay Road, along Three Mile Road in the Village of Caledonia.
Caledonia as a possible location for the youth center came after decisions to place the center in the City of Racine were not well received by the Common Council and after, according to the county, building the center in the city would cost as much as $5 million more than expected.
Supervisor Melissa Kaprelian, who represents the city, said she preferred constructing the facility in Racine, specifically at the proposed former Brannum Lumber property on Taylor Avenue across from the county’s Dennis Kornwolf Service Center — which is the site of the current youth center, which is generally held to be nothing more than a windowless “jail for kids” that should be replaced.
Kaprelian called conditions there “harsh, cruel, almost inhumane.”
County Corporation Counsel Michael Lanzdorf added: “There are significant limitations with that facility that not only made it a real challenge to deliver the services that we need, the families deserve, but also the state requires.”
Kaprelian said Racine already has existing infrastructure to support public transportation to and from the proposed youth center if it was to be on Taylor Avenue, whereas placing the youth center in Caledonia might mean having to add another route to the city buses.
“I’m not sure what the city budget is minus what we’ve just been given during this pandemic, but the cost of a city bus route … is an ongoing cost. It doesn’t just dissipate and go away after a certain point. So just for the city to just swallow that over a period of time, I don’t foresee it,” Kaprelian said.
Kaprelian is also an alderman in the city. In that role, she said she often hears that city buses are the cause of damage on the road; in turn, taxpayers have to pay to fix those roads. Instead, she proposed a van or another personal vehicle that could, by request, transport families of youth held at the facility.
Supervisor Robert D. Grove said he opposes the Caledonia site because the youth center will serve youth mostly from Racine, and therefore should be placed in the city. He said the youth center would put a strain on the already low resources in the county in terms of workforce.
“For the last couple of months, we can’t fill our own vacancies in this county: in the jail, 911 dispatch, highway, public works, on and on,” Grove said. “You can just drive around anywhere in this county, businesses are dying for employees. And now this is going to take employees to this facility, more than what we have … So that puts additional burden for businesses.”
Supervisor John Wisch also said he is against the Caledonia site; he believes most of the youth center’s residents will be from Racine, and therefore it should be in Racine. He suggested the Taylor site or the county to consider a site near I-94.
Supervisor Russell A. Clark added he was “really concerned that the construction costs are gonna be a lot more than we can handle.”
‘The clock is ticking’
Delagrave said placing the youth center in Racine would cost anywhere from $3-5 million extra due to the site’s environmental issues. The county was given a budget of $40 million from the state, which is mandating that the county provide this youth center service.
The county was planning on only chipping in about $5 million on top of the state’s $40 million; mitigating the environmental issues in the city would then bump local taxpayers’ cost up to around $10 million.
Cleaning up the Taylor site’s environmental contaminations would be “real tangible costs, money going away from the program into the facility itself,” Lanzdorf said.
But the cost isn’t driving the decision-making for the county to place the site in Caledonia.
“The elephant in the room is that … the city, in very certain terms, made clear their opposition to that and their willingness to do whatever necessary to stand in the way of the facility being built in the City of Racine,” Lanzdorf said.
Without going into specifics, Lanzdorf said challenging the city’s clear opposition may or may not result in legal challenges, which would again have “real costs.”
Though the final decision has not been made, Lanzdorf said there has already been a “letter of intent” written that covers the extent and cost of building the youth center in Caledonia “to ensure that there wouldn’t be unforeseen costs.”
If no decision is made on the future site of the youth center, it “could potentially mean being required to send children who are presently served at the youth detention facility (to) state facilities,” Lanzdorf said. That could cost about $6.3 million per year.
Wanting to make it happen
Supervisor Robert Miller made final comment and asked the county to refocus on the purpose of the youth center as a positive change.
“Any of us who have seen our current facility know that we are abandoning a prison-like detention atmosphere,” Miller said. “We’re creating a youth development and care center. None of us voted to build prison, none of us voted to build a detention center.
“It will be like a college campus. It will be like a mental health clinic. And I think we need to continue to focus on that positive dimension of all this and show that this is a big change and it’s a positive change, and the experts tell us it’s going to have a positive impact on our youth.”