YORKVILLE — It’s not too often that Racine County Board members receive a “mission” from the county executive, but in an effort to better understand the needs of businesses in the county, supervisors were given some work to do over the next three weeks.
County Executive Jonathan Delagrave and his staff are enlisting the help of County Board members to talk to businesses in their districts to find out their workforce needs.
Using the theme from the television show “Mission Impossible” on Tuesday, each County Board member was assigned a prominent business in their district with the mission to contact within the next three weeks to find out what their needs are in terms of finding people to here and where the county can help.
Delagrave asked for that information to be sent back to his staff
“Whatever you need to do this, we will work with you,” Delagrave said, adding that he would gladly accompany any county supervisor to meetings with local business representatives.
The county is trying to get ahead of a potential employee gap.
“Right now there’s a shortage of 2,000 individuals,” said Travis Richardson, program manager for the county’s Workforce Solutions. “And that gap will actually grow more than double by 2021.”
County officials are estimating that by 2021 there will be roughly 6,500 job openings and the possibility of those companies leaving Racine for a location that can fill those openings is distressing for officials.
Filling the gap
Through work with Manpower Group, a Milwaukee-based company that works with organizations to maximize business potential, the county has identified several areas to improve on to fill the job vacancies.
Kristin Latus, deputy director of Human Services for Racine County, said officials have looked into different job categories and “drilled down to specific skills in order to understand the true needs.”
“We dug into some of these job descriptions and if you pull them up, so many of them require a college degree,” Latus said. “And while often that’s appropriate, many times it’s not and we’ve been talking to employers about what is it that they really need in these positions.”
Through various surveys and interviews, many individuals across the county have identified lack of a college or high school degree, adequate transportation and a criminal record as barriers to employment.
Latus said roughly two-thirds of Racine County individuals over the age of 25 have a barrier to employment “and aren’t eligible for one of these (current) positions.”
Latus added that the county is trying to show businesses that there are other individuals that have different work experience “they may do just as well” as someone with a college degree and no criminal background.
But the county is doing much more than just asking for help.
Last year the county established Uplift 900 with a goal of getting 900 residents employment or higher paying employment.
According to numbers presented to the County Board on Tuesday, Uplift 900 has helped 141 individuals get a GED and 192 employed with an average starting wage of $14 per hour.
The county is also reaching out to its partners like the Racine Area Manufacturers And Commerce to help in its effort.
From 1 to 4 p.m. on Aug. 22, RAMAC is hosting a Community Celebration and Job Fest at Julian Thomas Elementary School, 930 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, with plans to provide a family atmosphere for those who are seeking employment.
County Supervisor Q.A. Shakoor II of Racine applauded the county’s initiative calling it “awesome” and “exciting” but stressed that more needs to be done to help families in the community.
“We’re talking about building a workforce and if you don’t have mom, dad or similar parents at home, grandparents, the neighborhood, it’s going to be a failure,” Shakoor said. “That, in my opinion, has been the biggest problem that we’ve had — the breakdown of the family. So we got to have that base.”
“Right now there’s a shortage of 2,000 individuals and that gap will actually grow more than double by 2021.” Travis Richardson, program manager for Racine County Workforce Solutions
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.