County Board District 14 seat pits Mahoney against Eckman

RACINE COUNTY — The race for the District 14 county board seat, which includes the Foxconn development area, pits a vocal Foxconn opponent and political newcomer against a current Sturtevant trustee.
Law enforcement, the condition of roads, property taxes and Foxconn are among the issues cited by the two Racine County Board candidates who will spar at the polls over the District 14 seat on April 7.
The Journal Times will run election profiles throughout the next month leading up to the election.
Regardless of who wins, the district will have a new representative since incumbent Kay Buske opted not to run again. The district, which includes parts of Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant, is roughly bordered by I-94 to the west, Stuart Road to the east, Spring Street to the north and KR to the south.
County supervisors serve two-year terms at a current annual salary of $7,000.
Their responses to two questions about their candidacies follow.
What do you see as the issues in the race?
ECKMAN: Law enforcement and public safety should be the number one priority for local government. As Supervisor, I intend to make sure that the Sheriff’s Office has the resources that they need and that they are used in the most efficient manner possible. Second, property taxes continue to increase. I will push for a balanced budget which will require tough decisions to offset increases in employee health care costs. Finally, Racine County needs to create a positive environment for businesses to create good jobs. The county will need to work with the municipalities to provide the infrastructure and workforce necessary.
MAHONEY: One of the primary concerns residents have expressed to me is the sad state of roads in Racine County. We will fall further behind if we don’t craft a targeted, comprehensive plan to address them in the next few months. That must be a priority.
Another major concern for residents is protecting our financial investment allocated for the Foxconn development. Local leaders must hold Foxconn accountable for the hundreds of millions we have already spent.
We must increase transparency. As county supervisor I will live stream every board meeting so residents can watch what we are doing on their behalf.
What qualifications make you a good candidate?
ECKMAN: The most important qualification is leadership. Having served on the Sturtevant Board of Trustees for three years and on the school board for Concordia Lutheran School for six years, I have learned that in order to be effective as a board member, you need to be able to influence others for the sake of the common good. As an engineer, we are trained to solve problems. I take that same logical, problem solving approach to issues facing local government while understanding that when people are involved, the answer is not always black or white.
MAHONEY: I was raised in Sturtevant and have lived in Racine County for more than 40 years. As a senior litigation and legal compliance paralegal, I have the experience to do the proper research and ask tough questions.
Living in Foxconn Area No. 1, I know firsthand how local government can impact you and your property. My county supervisor turned her back on me and my neighbors. I am running to make sure that never happens again.
Responsible growth should not include higher property taxes, the erosion of private property rights, risking the health of our residents, and damaging our natural resources.