County Board District 14 seat pits Mahoney against Eckman

MAHONEY: One of the primary concerns residents have expressed to me is the sad state of roads in Racine County. We will fall further behind if we don’t craft a targeted, comprehensive plan to address them in the next few months. That must be a priority.

Another major concern for residents is protecting our financial investment allocated for the Foxconn development. Local leaders must hold Foxconn accountable for the hundreds of millions we have already spent.

We must increase transparency. As county supervisor I will live stream every board meeting so residents can watch what we are doing on their behalf.

What qualifications make you a good candidate?

ECKMAN: The most important qualification is leadership. Having served on the Sturtevant Board of Trustees for three years and on the school board for Concordia Lutheran School for six years, I have learned that in order to be effective as a board member, you need to be able to influence others for the sake of the common good. As an engineer, we are trained to solve problems. I take that same logical, problem solving approach to issues facing local government while understanding that when people are involved, the answer is not always black or white.