YORKVILLE — The Racine County Board approved employee health care changes in the proposed 2020 budget, but the journey to that vote included verbal fireworks.
The heated exchange of words pitted Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave against Racine County Board Chairman Russell Clark and Vice Chairman David Cooke, both of Racine.
The County Board originally failed to approve the changes, with 10 supervisors voting against, including Clark and Cooke, and nine voting in favor. After it failed, Supervisor QA Shakoor II of Racine asked what would be the next step.
Delagrave said the next step is the county would go back “and redo the budget to make it work, but there will be a lot of layoffs, probably 50 to 60 layoffs. So that’s what’s going to happen and that’s the only way we’re going to meet this.” In the lead up to the vote, Delagrave said that the health care increases were to avoid “substantial layoffs.”
County Finance Director Brian Nelson said if the county remains on the same health care plan, it would add $3.6 million to the budget and the proposed changes save the county $1.5 million.
In the proposed 2020 budget, county employees would contribute more of their paycheck to the health care plan; their deductibles and out-of-pocket costs would be higher.
Clark vs. Delagrave
Supervisor Robert Miller of Mount Pleasant, who is the chairman of the county Finance and Human Resources Committee and who decided to bring the health care changes to the full County Board, said the board could make changes to the budget to offset costs.
But there was another issue, Miller said: the county’s health care provider, UnitedHealthcare, needed to know the results of the changes by Friday.
That deadline irked Clark.
“So many times, we’re running this County Board on the 11th hour, ‘It has to be passed today,’ ” Clark said. “And that is a problem with this County Board and we keep screaming about it and nobody’s hearing us, and right now we’re at the point where we’re screaming about it, that we’re passing things at the 11th hour and we don’t have time to do it.”
Delagrave disagreed with Clark.
“Supervisor Miller’s committee could have passed this two or three weeks ago and he decided, for the best interest of the County Board, to weigh in on it,” Delagrave said. “This could have been passed three weeks ago. And he decided at his own opinion that the full County Board weigh in on this. That is not the issue here.”
Clark rebutted by saying passing resolutions against a deadline have been an issue in the past.
Delagrave countered by yelling “not on this issue.”
“OK, not on this issue, maybe, but on a lot of items,” Clark replied. “And that’s showing the frustration from this board.”
Delagrave asked Clark to give him an example and Clark said “on the top of my head, I can’t.”
Miller said the reason why the resolution on health care changes is before the entire County Board is because that is what the board has done in the past.
“The ultimatum from the carrier, I think, was a surprise to a lot of us,” Miller said.
Delagrave enraged
You have free articles remaining.
Delagrave said to the supervisors who voted “no,” that none of them called anyone in his office about the changes.
“This is completely, a (expletive) sideshow, (expletive) show, it’s ridiculous,” Delagrave said, audible to all present at the meeting. “Any of you could’ve called me … not one of you called! This was done in early September. I presented this at the end of September, everyone was there including you two (pointing at Clark and Cooke) and you didn’t call!
“Now you want to work something out?” Delagrave continued. “And you want to lay 60 people off? They are going to get your phone numbers.”
Delagrave said a lot of the positions that would be laid off are not completely funded by the levy.
“It’s bigger than you guys think,” Delagrave said. “The few positions that we have that are 100% funded by the county, some are Public Works, but not all. Some are funded by the state. Juvenile Detention is funded 100% by the county. Economic support is 50 cents on the dollar. Child support is somewhat subsidized. It goes on and on and on.”
Cooke called the threat of layoffs because the resolution did not pass “appalling.” But he added that he was willing to change his vote from “no” to “yes” based on the conversation that took place after the initial vote failed.
Cooke then asked the county supervisors to take a look at the budget book to find cuts, but called the threat of layoffs “semantics” and “BS.”
“Ultimately people, it’s our budget, (Delagrave) put it together, we have to approve it, we have to put our name on it and sent it to our constituents. It’s a joint effort. Don’t ever believe it’s just him,” Cooke said. “He’s done a great job, he works hard, he has a great staff, they put things together. They’ve done their homework. Now it’s up to us to do ours. There’s dollars in the budget that we can cut to offset some of these costs.
“For them to think that we don’t look at our budget books, that we’re just so stupid, we don’t see things in there, don’t believe it for a second because we’re all better than that,” Cooke continued.
Supervisor Nick Demske, who works at the Racine Public Library and watched a similar fight take place with the City of Racine, pointed out that unlike the city, the county has not faced a large uproar from angry employees.
“When (Racine) went through this decision, the room was packed with people,” Demske said. “There were tons of people, very upset people, myself and my colleagues, some of them making their grievances very well known. I personally haven’t heard from a single employee of the county about this. I have heard from a few department heads about this being the best decision, and I trust their wisdom on that. But trust me when I say if there had not been effort to create consensus with the staff of the county to understand that this is the best of all possible outcomes … nobody has an alternative to offer.”
Delagrave apologizes
After the meeting, Delagrave apologized “to the 200,000 residents of Racine County” for his public outburst.
“There’s never a time or place where you should be having a profanity-laced statement in a public meeting,” Delagrave said. “But what I’m not going to apologize for is fighting for the employees of Racine County. To minimize layoffs, to continue to have competitive benefits compared to other municipalities and other counties, they work too hard and they deliver great services.”
When asked if he was surprised by Clark and Cooke’s initial vote against the health care changes, Delagrave said he respects their vote “in what they think is in the best interest of the county … but there’s a big disagreement.”
Regarding Cooke calling out his projection of 50 to 60 layoffs, Delagrave said: “I was asked the question; if you don’t like the answer don’t ask the question.”
Delagrave said he looks forward to continuing the collaborative budget process with the County Board.
The County Board plans to vote on the 2020 county budget in early November.
“There’s never a time or place where you should be having a profanity-laced statement in a public meeting. But what I’m not going to apologize for is fighting for the employees of Racine County. To minimize layoffs, to continue to have competitive benefits compared to other municipalities and other counties, they work too hard and they deliver great services.” Jonathan Delagrave, Racine County executive
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
IMAGINE! The Socialist/Taxpayer Funded Public Employees paying their fair share and not looting those in the private sector.
"All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others".
A proclamation by the pigs who control the government in the novel Animal Farm, by George Orwell. The sentence is a comment on the hypocrisy of governments that proclaim the absolute equality of their citizens but give power and privileges to a small elite.
Sorry Delagrave...free lunch is over for you and your girl friend we see around town...bye bye! Cut the benefits and bullshit jobs!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.