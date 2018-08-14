YORKVILLE — Racine County is advancing with plans to relocate its Western Racine Service Center from Main Street in Burlington to the Fox River Plaza.
The new service center will be inside one of the largest storefronts in the strip mall, 1072 Milwaukee Ave., taking up 4,727 square feet. The county has committed to a 10-year lease starting at $61,451 rent per year with Fox River Plaza, LLC.
County services — including Workforce Development, Human Services, ResCare and UW-Extension — are planned to move operations into the center.
Leasing the space is the result of a two-year process, which began in part because of issues that have arisen at the current Western Racine County Service Center, 209 N. Main St., Racine County Executive Chief of Staff M.T. Boyle said.
“It’s basically a building we’ve been wanting to get out of for quite a while,” Boyle said.
There’s a fair amount of construction needed before the new facility can open, including the addition of permanent walls, installation of new bathrooms, becoming compliant with Americans with Disabilities Act standards and electrical work, Boyle said. She hopes for move-in to be complete before January.
The County Board on Monday night unanimously approved the plan, although four supervisors (Q.A. Shakoor II of Racine, Tom Kramer of Norway, John Wisch of Caledonia and Tom Hincz of the Town of Waterford) were absent. Each had been excused by County Board Chair Russell Clark in advance of the meeting.
Next door to the future service center is a Big R retail store, inside a former Kmart. Also at Fox River Plaza, there is a Dunham’s Sports, Advance America money transfer service, Pizza Hut and Subway.
Boyle pointed out that one-third of the Racine County’s population lives in the western half of the county, illustrating the need to have an accessible service center so that residents don’t need to travel more than 20 miles to the City of Racine.
“(We will have) pretty much everything that we needed and wanted in a very secure, really nice space out in Burlington,” Boyle said.
Long-range picture
The UW-Extension headquarters probably won’t be permanently located at the new center, Boyle added.
As outlined in County Executive Jonathon Delagrave’s facility road map, which was presented to the board last month, the UW-Extension may be moving to the more centralized Ives Grove Office Complex in Yorkville sometime in the next 20 years.
The rest of the west-end county services, however, will likely remain at Fox River Plaza for at least the next decade.
According to the lease, the county has options to add up to three years to the lease, or end it three years early.
