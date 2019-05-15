County Board approves Highway KR widening

YORKVILLE — The Racine County Board on Tuesday night overwhelmingly passed the resolution authorizing methods including eminent domain to acquire land for widening a 2.8-mile stretch of Highway KR.
The 19-2 vote largely puts an end to months of back-and-forth between Mount Pleasant and Somers residents and Racine and Kenosha counties. Kenosha County passed its own resolution with a 14-7 vote on April 16. Both counties’ resolutions will now go to the state Department of Administration for final approval.
The project, funded by $59 million from the state Department of Transportation for design and construction, will widen the road from two to four lanes from 400 feet east of Highway H to just east of Old Green Bay Road while adding a 30- to 36-feet raised median, overpasses for the Union Pacific and Canadian Pacific railroads, a multiuse path, a turn lane and wider shoulders.
Land-acquisition costs will be taken on by the counties. Racine County’s land costs are estimated at $2.5 million, split between 2019 and 2020 with a further $125,000 for compensable utility costs.
About two dozen property owners on both sides of the highway stand to lose land to the revamped roadway, and five structures in Mount Pleasant are set to be torn down to make way for the Canadian Pacific Railroad overpass. The plat approved by the County Board calls for the acquisition of 18.25 acres of land.
Dissent
County supervisors Fabi Maldonado and Melissa Kaprelian-Becker, both of Racine, voted against the Racine County resolution.
Maldonado said he was hesitant to vote against it because he saw the value in the proposed improvements, but is also sensitive to eminent-domain issues because his family lost property to the process.
Kaprelian-Becker expressed concern that the expanded roadway would lead to environmental issues, especially in the Pike River, but said she was fully in support of the improvements.
Some residents in the project area took issue over the past several months with the size and scope of the project, and also voiced concerns that the speed limit will not be lowered from 45 mph to 35 mph.
A consistent group of locals from both Mount Pleasant and Somers — at times numbering more than 100 — showed up to Racine and Kenosha county meetings to speak against the plans in the past few months, but only a few attended Tuesday night’s meeting.
“Many of our group are not here,” said Leslie Maj, one of the most vocal Mount Pleasant residents from the affected area of KR. “They are disheartened and frustrated.”
Maj left before the vote took place, saying the resolution was practically guaranteed to pass.
Proponents of the widening say the expanded road would allow faster travel from Interstate 94 to Racine and Kenosha while improving safety. The affected stretch of road has a crash rate above the statewide safety threshold, and traffic in the area is expected to double from 9,000 to 9,500 cars daily to 19,000 to 20,000 daily by 2042, according to the DOT.
The DOT made some compromises with residents, including making the median 30 feet instead of 36 feet in certain sections, adding a two-way left turn lane in front of some houses and relocating a portion of the multiuse path on the north side of the road to go behind residences to cut down on the right-of-way required from those houses’ yards.
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said he was happy to see that the DOT was willing to bend somewhat on its design.
“Local road expansion is one of the hardest things that we do as local government,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(15) comments
...and of course Racine will blow our money by adding 3 stop lights and a couple weird roundabouts and double the travel time.
Widening KR has been a part of county plans since at least 1986 and will help with access to downtown Racine from the south. The county needs to address the lack of even one 4 lane highway out to I-94 on the north side of the county. Metro Milwaukee is ten times the size of Kenosha. No one coming from Milwaukee is going to go all the way south to KR to get to downtown Racine. A 794 extension south down to Hwy k should be looked at as well. This would take traffic off the dangerous portion of Hwy 38 from the roundabout at Hwy K north to 6 Mile Road. Hwy 38 is a 100 year old design and Caledonia is doing nothing about upgrading it. 50,000 people live in the NE corner of Racine County, there is not even one continuous, four lane highway in site. If we want businesses to invest here, we must first invest in ourselves and bring our local highway system out of the 1960's.
@Jeff Warg......Maybe it's a case that in the past there was inexperience on a local and county level as to what could be accomplished. Right or wrong eminent domain would play a huge part in any major direct highway project into Racine along with the use of TID/TIF and other means of finance. Obviously the County is doing it's part along I94 which predictably is the major attraction and we will have to see if the political powers in Madison feels Racine is worthy of some real serious investment. As long as the city loses population and shows no growth in business it's would seem a major route into Racine makes little sense. For Racine it's one those "what comes first" analogies.
Hi ordmm-We can thank many of the horse people in Caledonia for the lack of modern interstate access on the north side. They refused the money from the state to upgrade the very dangerous Hwy 38 into a modern four lane highway. Back in 1992, they shut down plans to bring 794 all the way south to Hwy 31 in Kenosha County. While it's nice they want to keep green spaces in Caledonia, that community is 3 times the city of Racine in terms of square miles! Mt Pleasant has a similar population to Caledonia and they have Hwy 11, 20, 31 and 32 all with four lanes, while Caledonia has nothing with 4 continuous lanes east of I-94. Those 50,000 people in the NE corner of the county make up 27% of Racine counties entire population!
@Jeff Warg.....Seems if Racine's representatives on the County Board vote no on highway expansion when it involves eminent domain it pretty much dooms a direct route into the City. Seems they want others to do the heavy lifting and decision making when it comes to hard issues. Same for Caledonia it seems.
@ jeff warg - while I know you are talking subjectively about 27% of the county population I do have to wonder why you seem to think a straight shot into downtown Racine is of such vital importance? Are you a shop owner? I'm of the opinion that you may be a city resident and therefore find the city your choice preference to reside - the same as folks that don't live in the city? Just a thought, but maybe they might want a voice or opinion when it comes to making the city the priority rather than their community?
You certainly seem to appear eager to throw quite a few folks under the bus who may not agree that downtown Racine is the end all be all of Racine county and there may be quite a few folks that like the green space of Caledonia. It may even be why they chose to live here and drive country highways rather than deal with the ugliness and congestion of Mt. Pleasant. I know that is what I have chosen and I actually enjoy getting out on to the I while driving past farms, fields, country homes and green space. I conjecture that there may be many that agree.
Just a thought.
STATE Hwy 38 is the responsibility of the state; not Caledonia.
While that is true, it was Caledonia's "leadership" that turned down the much needed, already funded project to modernize 38. I wonder how some of them can sleep with all of the serious accidents on that highway.
Surprise, surprise. This was a done deal back when Foxconn was announced. Anyone who thought otherwise . . . well I don't need to be unkind. Whether it is warranted, needed, or not - it was all going to happen no matter how the community voted.
No, it was not. The original plan from DOT was to only widen KR east from I-94 to 90th St. It made no sense as workers from the city will need to get there as well and traffic will greatly increase on KR once Foxconn opens. It is needed, unless you want downtown Racine to continue to die due to a lack of quick interstate access. It should not take 25 minutes to drive 9 miles out to I-94 from downtown. Time is money.
First - the Foxconn contract is currently in DEFAULT - the stipulated Gen 10.5 TFT-LCD Fabrication Facility and supporting operations are NOT being built.
Second: Foxconn wants to renegotiate their WEDC contract because with their DEFAULT, they get NOTHING.
Third: The claimed Gen 6 facility being built in the Electronics and Information Technology Manufacturing Zone has been labelled a "TRADE SECRET" by Foxconn and no one actually knows what is being done there.
Fourth: Foxconn has repeatedly stated that it is too expensive to build LCD TV's in the United States and that what they really want to intellectual property, research, and technological break-throughs, especially from UW Madison, to take back to their established and profitable manufacturing facilities in China and India.
Fifth: Corning Glass was asked by Foxconn if they would build a glass plant in the EITMZ and said YES - if 2/3rds of the cost was paid by Foxconn. Foxconn said NO, and passed that hot potato to Scott Walker and WEDC, who also said NO. That was as late as May 1, 2018 - thus The Project was in DEFAULT, and not going to happen. Corning Glass IS building such a facility in China for around $1.4 Billion dollars, which is being 2/3rds subsidized by the Chinese Government.
Sixth: No one knows what is being built by Foxconn in MTP. Foxconn calls it a "Trade Secret", and says maybe a gen 6 facility. IMO, it is a crime scene, because The Project is in DEFAULT and all operations should have stopped, until a resolution to the DEFAULT was found. Others say it may just be The Scott Walker Memorial Field of Dreams, or Lake Foxconn.
Perhaps the Central Planners at the unaccountable RCEDC have other plans. Waiting and watching.
Progress! KR needs to be upgraded and the time is now. Good job County Board!
This is really sad something so unnecessary and a waste of money can pass so easily.
It was a heartbreaking but expected loss. My husband and I were never not in favor of the expansion of KR to 4 lanes—-just the size and scope—-as wide as Hwy. 31 in places with a 30 foot median.
The state “gives” Racine County $59 million taxpayer dollars, and while many other roads crumble around us, they feel they’ve got to spend it all on a 2.8 mile stretch of road including $20 mil for an overpass where only 12 trains pass per day.
We’ll have semis blasting through here at 60 mph only feet from where children play and wait for the school bus.
There were compromises available here they chose not to take that could still have achieved the improved access AND kept the neighborhoods safe and ensured some quality of life remained for residents along KR.
The children "waiting for the school bus" thing.....While I agree it must be an unsettling thing the fact is kids have been waiting along side the road for years. Only now they will be closer to the front door in some cases. If you so worried about that why not drive them to school instead of having them stand along the highway?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.