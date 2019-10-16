YORKVILLE — As the County Board grapples with the proposed 2020 budget, one of the biggest issues supervisors are facing is the 17 staffing vacancies at the Racine County Jail.
With businesses such as Walmart and Kwik Trip hiring employees for jobs at an hourly rate above the minimum wage, the county is trying to give the correctional officers a $2 pay increase and, if approved, the pay range for a starting correctional officer would be between $19.75 and $22.26 per hour.
“Everyone is hiring, so we’re all competing for the same group,” Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said at the County Board’s Finance and Human Resources Committee meeting on Monday. “We can’t just pluck someone off the street and call them a correctional officer today … quite honestly, the Racine County Jail is our biggest liability, I want to make certain before we turn the keys over and dealing with human lives, that that person, he or she, is properly trained and ready to go.”
Schmaling said the county is up against every law enforcement agency to recruit and train the best individuals to work for the Sheriff’s Office and County Jail.
“We have been running on a very, very lean budget for many, many years,” Schmaling said. “It has become a safety concern not just for my staff that put their lives on the line each and every day, whether it be in the jail or on patrol, but also to our citizens. They anticipate, expect and deserve an appropriate response time and they expect and deserve a thorough investigation to their needs.”
Schmaling said the department has lowered its recruitment age, changed overtime policy to include all employees regardless of seniority and if the raise is approved, all of those factors should help fill the vacancies over time.
“We look at other businesses, Foxconn aside, let’s look at Amazon, let’s look at Uline and other companies that are coming in,” Schmaling said. “These are the individuals we’re up against. And the County Jail is dealing with individuals who aren’t very kind to those that work in there. They’re dealing with those with mental health issues, drug and alcohol dependencies. They’re asked to work on weekends and holidays, on Packer night Monday’s as an example … these are situations that young people, typically, don’t find very attractive.”
Increased health care costs
The Finance and Human Resources Committee, as well as the County Board as a whole, is working through the proposed budget to find roughly $13 million worth of adjustments to fill a projected deficit of that amount.
Operating expenses increased $8.4 million or 5.5%, in the proposed budget, driven by increases in employee and retiree health insurance costs, wages and overtimes costs in the sheriff’s office and jail.
Each department has seen significant increases in health care costs even while some departments decrease staffing. For example:
Criminal justice and courts: is down three full time positions to 342. The department “had the most significant impact from the increased medical insurance costs at nearly $700,000” according to the executive summary in the proposed county budget.
County Schools Offices: Although the County Schools Office was dissolved in 2006, taxpayers are still paying for costs such as post-retirement health benefits and pensions to the former employees. Those costs add up to about $746,000.
Administrative Services: 40 percent of the expenditure budget for the department is comprised of costs incurred by the county to provide “various fringe benefit programs to our employees and retirees” and includes group health insurance, short-term and long-term disability insurance, life insurance, public liability insurance and auto insurance for county-owned vehicles.
For most of the benefit programs, the county claims are self-funded and it pays a third party to administrate the program. The group health account is a non-lapsing reserve which builds during years with favorable claim activity and can help offset expense in years with favorable experiences.
Human Services Department: saw a $560,000 increase in their health insurance.
Clerk of Circuit Courts: saw an increased cost of $277,000 in contracting private attorneys to provide court-appoint support to defendants.
Public Works Department: decreased its size by three full time positions to 97 full time employees and the health insurance costs rose just under $200,000 this year.
Government Services Department: mental health insurance costs increased $65,000.
Besides the decrease in staffing, the county has tried to tighten its financial belt by reducing various budgets including reducing the Community and Cultural Activities budget by $160,000 and reducing the County Executive’s budget by $100,000.
