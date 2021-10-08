 Skip to main content
County appoints new emergency management coordinator
Jay Kerner

Jay Kerner works in the Racine County Emergency Operations Center, located in the basement of the Law Enforcement Center.

 Submitted photo

RACINE COUNTY — With the retirement of David Maack as emergency management coordinator approaching, the county has appointed a new person to take his place.

James “Jay” Kerner was confirmed as the new Racine County emergency management coordinator at Tuesday’s County Board of Supervisors meeting. He will officially start Nov. 1.

Maack served 31 years in the position and is set to retire Oct. 29.

“Jay will be a welcome addition to our team,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in a statement. “He has the skills and knowledge to build upon the work already done, and I am confident that he will do a great job.”

“Congratulations Jay!” wrote Ready Racine County in a Facebook post Wednesday.

Kerner has served as the chief deputy emergency management coordinator, working alongside Maack since July 2020. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and was previously employed by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in the preparedness and emergency response section in Madison.

Before that, Kerner was the training captain and emergency response unit tactical group supervisor at the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility. During his 22-year tenure with the DOC, he worked closely with community partners building relationships between outside agencies and the institution.

Jay Kerner receives an award

Jay Kerner poses for a photo in September 2021 with Racine County Chief Deputy James Weidner, Racine County Sheriff's Capt. Dan Adams and Sheriff's Capt. Cary Madrigal at the state Capitol where Kerner received an award from the Department of Correction for his work during the pandemic.

Kerner is certified as a Federal Emergency Management Agency master exercise practitioner and is working towards his certification as a Wisconsin Certified Emergency Manager.

Kerner told The Journal Times he’s excited to be promoted and is embracing the opportunity to be a part of Racine County leadership and respond to the community.

“I’m very eager to get started and see where this can move forward, especially as we are still in a state of emergency,” Kerner said. “I hope to build off the current foundation David has established.”

Jay Kerner and David Maack

Jay Kerner and David Maack review plans in December 2020 in the Racine County Emergency Operations Center, located in the basement of the Law Enforcement Center.

Kerner described Maack as a “wealth of knowledge” and said there’s plenty to learn from him, including response and recovery plans after disaster strikes. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic slowing this down a bit, Kerner is also looking forward to connecting with community partners.

Jay Kerner and Bob Stedman

Jay Kerner in June 2021 presents South Shore Fire Chief Bob Stedman with an award for helping in the Emergency Operations Center during the pandemic.

He hopes to bring back the county’s Community Emergency Response Team and continue to make people more aware what emergency management can do for them and the community.

“I have been involved with emergency preparedness since my start back in 1998,” he said. “It’s an adventure.”

