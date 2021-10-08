County appoints new emergency management coordinator

Kerner is certified as a Federal Emergency Management Agency master exercise practitioner and is working towards his certification as a Wisconsin Certified Emergency Manager.

Kerner told The Journal Times he’s excited to be promoted and is embracing the opportunity to be a part of Racine County leadership and respond to the community.

“I’m very eager to get started and see where this can move forward, especially as we are still in a state of emergency,” Kerner said. “I hope to build off the current foundation David has established.”

Kerner described Maack as a “wealth of knowledge” and said there’s plenty to learn from him, including response and recovery plans after disaster strikes. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic slowing this down a bit, Kerner is also looking forward to connecting with community partners.

He hopes to bring back the county’s Community Emergency Response Team and continue to make people more aware what emergency management can do for them and the community.

“I have been involved with emergency preparedness since my start back in 1998,” he said. “It’s an adventure.”

