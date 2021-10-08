County appoints new emergency management coordinator

RACINE COUNTY — With the retirement of David Maack as emergency management coordinator approaching, the county has appointed a new person to take his place.
James “Jay” Kerner was confirmed as the new Racine County emergency management coordinator at Tuesday’s County Board of Supervisors meeting. He will officially start Nov. 1.
Maack served 31 years in the position and is set to retire Oct. 29.
“Jay will be a welcome addition to our team,” County Executive Jonathan Delagrave said in a statement. “He has the skills and knowledge to build upon the work already done, and I am confident that he will do a great job.”
“Congratulations Jay!” wrote Ready Racine County in a Facebook post Wednesday.
Kerner has served as the chief deputy emergency management coordinator, working alongside Maack since July 2020. He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and was previously employed by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in the preparedness and emergency response section in Madison.
Before that, Kerner was the training captain and emergency response unit tactical group supervisor at the Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility. During his 22-year tenure with the DOC, he worked closely with community partners building relationships between outside agencies and the institution.
Kerner is certified as a Federal Emergency Management Agency master exercise practitioner and is working towards his certification as a Wisconsin Certified Emergency Manager.
Kerner told The Journal Times he’s excited to be promoted and is embracing the opportunity to be a part of Racine County leadership and respond to the community.
“I’m very eager to get started and see where this can move forward, especially as we are still in a state of emergency,” Kerner said. “I hope to build off the current foundation David has established.”
Kerner described Maack as a “wealth of knowledge” and said there’s plenty to learn from him, including response and recovery plans after disaster strikes. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic slowing this down a bit, Kerner is also looking forward to connecting with community partners.
He hopes to bring back the county’s Community Emergency Response Team and continue to make people more aware what emergency management can do for them and the community.
“I have been involved with emergency preparedness since my start back in 1998,” he said. “It’s an adventure.”
