MILWAUKEE – Summerfest officials announced Wednesday that multi-platinum selling country music superstar Thomas Rhett is scheduled to headline at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Summerfest’s opening day on Wednesday, June 26.
Country stars Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson are slated to be the opening acts.
Tickets are scheduled to go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 25 at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and includes admission to Summerfest.
Thomas Rhett’s third album "Life Changes" (The Valory Music Co.) is filled with a diverse batch of songs as he stretches his sound to new limits. Emphasizing what Rolling Stone magazine called his “detailed style of songwriting,” "Life Changes" debuted at No. one on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart, marking the first country release to take the top spot last year. It also drew a 2018 Grammy nomination for Best Country Album and has been streamed more than 1 billion times.
Since releasing his platinum-certified debut single, “Cowboys and Angels,” Lynch has six No. 1 hits, including his most recent “Good Girl.” He has three Top 5 albums and has racked up over 238 million views on YouTube/VEVO. Lynch is also the newest member of the Grand Ole Opry.
Dickerson's power ballad “Yours” was selected for Sirius XM’s "The Highway Finds" program, which showcases new, and often times unsigned, artists to country music fans across the country. The song reached No. 3 on the satellite station’s weekly Hot 45 countdown. Soon after, Dickerson released his EP, also titled “Yours,” which debuted at No. 2 in the iTunes country store and No. 8 in all genres.
Tickets for Thomas Rhett with special guests Dustin Lynch and Russell Dickerson can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, select Walmart stores, and by phone at 1-800-745-3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or at 1-866-448-7849 (-automated phone line).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.