Country district attorney, Wisconsin Elections Commission contacted over Festival Hall election observer spacing
alert

Festival Hall election workers

Election poll workers count absentee ballots at the Festival Hall polling place, 5 5th St. Tuesday. Behind them is the table formerly used for the same purpose, deemed by Democratic and Republican lawyers too far away from election observers.

 Rachel Kubik

RACINE — A small dispute occurred Tuesday afternoon at the Festival Hall polling place, 5 Fifth St., over where to place election observers in relation to voters and the absentee ballot counting table.

The absentee ballots were initially counted Tuesday at a table deemed too far away from the election observers.

The counting was moved closer to the observers as a resolution. It wasn’t that big of an issue because it was resolved, Festival Hall election observers said.

Ken Brown, board member of the Republican Party of Racine County, 339 Main St., said both Republican and Democratic election lawyers responded to the issue. The absentee ballot counting table was more than 10 feet away from the observers, and election regulations state that observers must be 3-8 feet away, he said. Brown has past experience being both an observer and election worker.

In addition, observers must be able to see the voters’ faces and not look at the back of their heads, Brown said. As of about 2 p.m. Tuesday, observers were still mostly viewing the back of voters’ heads as they checked in with poll workers, which is also against regulations, Brown said.

Brown has contacted the country district attorney’s office as well as the Wisconsin Elections Commission to solve the voter/observer positioning issue and he was awaiting a response as of early Tuesday afternoon. This wasn’t to cause an uproar, Brown said, it was just to make sure the rules were enforced and the election is fair.

“We just want to make sure that everybody keeps themselves on the up and up,” Brown said.

