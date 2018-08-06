RACINE — The Racine City Council Monday passed a resolution advocating a stay of deportation for Racine resident Ricardo Fierro who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on July 24.
In addition to requesting a stay of deportation the resolution, which passed on a 12-1 vote, requests Fierro be returned to his family and the community and be provided a "reasonable route to achieve the status of citizen of the United States."
Fierro has seven children, all U.S. citizens, and is the breadwinner for the family.
In 1995, when he was 16, Fierro came to the United States legally with his family, according to his friend Jamie Alverado, who spoke at a rally in Fierro's support last week.
“Even though the family overstayed their visas, they found it impossible to legalize their solution because the immigration system was prohibitive,” Alverado said.
According to ICE, Fierro was deported to Mexico in August 1997. He returned to the United States sometime in 1998.
Fierro has been an active member of the Racine Interfaith Coalition, was part of the Racine Unified School District Middle School Transformation Committee last year and the Diversity and Equity Task Force for Unified in 2016. He advised former Mayor John Dickert on immigration issues and was a president of the Milwaukee Council 347 of the League of United Latin American Citizens.
Fierro supporters
Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Racine Mayor Cory Mason, state Rep. Greta Neubauer, Racine Unified School District Superintendent Eric Gallien and dozens more have written letters in support of Fierro.
About seven people spoke on Fierro’s behalf during the public comment segment of Monday night’s City Council meeting, including Fierro’s 17-year-old daughter Lizbeth.
“This is one of the worst hardships our family has endured, as most of us cannot eat or sleep in peace without constantly worrying about how he's being treated in the detention center or what would happen to him if he were to leave the country tomorrow to a country he knows nothing about,” Lizbeth Fierro said. “Please help us in bringing our father back home.”
Aldermen John Tate II and Henry Perez submitted the resolution to the City Council on Monday, and the council took up discussion that evening.
Several aldermen stated their support for the resolution, include Aldermen Mary Land, Jeff Coe, Mollie Jones, Tracey Larrin, Ray DeHahn, Q.A. Shakoor, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke requested be added as co-sponsors.
The resolution passed with 12 of 15 aldermen voting in favor. Alderman Sandy Weidner was absent, Alderman Terry McCarthy voted against the resolution and Alderman Carrie Glenn abstained.
Lizbeth Fierro, a student at Case High School, wiped away tears when it was announced the resolution had passed.
“I think it was the biggest support we could have had,” she said. “I’m overwhelmed with them passing the vote.”
The girl said her family spoke with Fierro two days ago. He has been transferred to a detention facility in Chicago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(9) comments
If Manafort gets a “pardon” so should Fierro.
Not having an opinion for or against Mr. Fierro’ problems, I wonder if it is a city council job description to poke their nose into a federal criminal case. Is the City Council going to start voting on resolutions to release any nice guy, family man, or person with sterling qualities from incarceration merely because of his/her breaking our laws? I voted for my alderperson to run the city and not be a political sounding board for some perceived social problem.
I'm surprised national news outlets aren't covering this story.
Such a “loving and compassionate” council. Too bad they don’t understand that we are country of laws. Fierro did this to himself and his family. It’s a sad story, but he is to blame.
He broke the law. So anyone can write a letter, family can cry tears and the offender can be kissed on both cheeks say sorry I will now do the right thing? It doesn’t work that way! Or shouldn’t. He knew staying here was wrong. He should be deported and apply to come back in the country. Do it right.
"Fierro has been an active member of the Racine Interfaith Coalition, was part of the Racine Unified School District Middle School Transformation Committee last year and the Diversity and Equity Task Force for Unified in 2016. He advised former Mayor John Dickert on immigration issues and was a president of the Milwaukee Council 347 of the League of United Latin American Citizens."
How is it possible for an illegal alien to gain such political clout? Truly, this is a reflection of the absolute corruption endemic in City and regional politics.
This gentleman had a pathway to legal citizenship; he - and his family - chose an alternate path... an illegal one.
One wonders how an illegal alien would then choose to go front-and-center as a "Community Activist," actually publicizing his lawbreaking status.
Finally, exactly what does this gentleman do as "the family breadwinner"? I see a list compiled of political appointments... were these actually paid positions? If so, are our City officials so blind as to fail to vet applicants for such appointments?
Everything about this article is an abject disgrace... not toward the Federal governmental officials attempting to enforce our borders, but toward the Democrat political hacks in charge of this struggling City.
This all could have been avoided on that day back in the 90's when him and his family decided to break the law and overstay their visas. It's almost like breaking the law and personal actions have consequences. I know, I know, those are crazy concepts nowadays. Mexico has some of the toughest immigration laws out there and if the roles were reversed Mexico would also be deporting him.
NEWS FLASH!!!! Racine council also weighs in on other law breakers. They now want to set free and child molesters, rapists, or domestic abusers. Seems the council wants to release all law breakers. Hey, what's good for one, is good for all. And again, they wonder why Detroit is steps above Racine!!!!
The law is the law, he was deported once already. To strikes, you're GONE !!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.