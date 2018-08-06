Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Ricardo Fierro resolution
Ricardo Fierro's daughter, Lizbeth Fierro, 17, head bowed, and Linda Boyle, foreground, from Racine Interfaith Coalition react to the Racine City Council's passing a resolution requesting a stay of deportation for Fierro and that he be returned to his family.

 CHRISTINA LIEFFRING christina.lieffring@journaltimes.com

RACINE — The Racine City Council Monday passed a resolution advocating a stay of deportation for Racine resident Ricardo Fierro who was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement on July 24.

In addition to requesting a stay of deportation the resolution, which passed on a 12-1 vote, requests Fierro be returned to his family and the community and be provided a "reasonable route to achieve the status of citizen of the United States."

Fierro has seven children, all U.S. citizens, and is the breadwinner for the family. 

In 1995, when he was 16, Fierro came to the United States legally with his family, according to his friend Jamie Alverado, who spoke at a rally in Fierro's support last week.

“Even though the family overstayed their visas, they found it impossible to legalize their solution because the immigration system was prohibitive,” Alverado said.

According to ICE, Fierro was deported to Mexico in August 1997. He returned to the United States sometime in 1998.

Fierro has been an active member of the Racine Interfaith Coalition, was part of the Racine Unified School District Middle School Transformation Committee last year and the Diversity and Equity Task Force for Unified in 2016. He advised former Mayor John Dickert on immigration issues and was a president of the Milwaukee Council 347 of the League of United Latin American Citizens.

Fierro supporters

Racine County Executive Jonathan Delagrave, Racine Mayor Cory Mason, state Rep. Greta Neubauer, Racine Unified School District Superintendent Eric Gallien and dozens more have written letters in support of Fierro.

About seven people spoke on Fierro’s behalf during the public comment segment of Monday night’s City Council meeting, including Fierro’s 17-year-old daughter Lizbeth.

“This is one of the worst hardships our family has endured, as most of us cannot eat or sleep in peace without constantly worrying about how he's being treated in the detention center or what would happen to him if he were to leave the country tomorrow to a country he knows nothing about,” Lizbeth Fierro said. “Please help us in bringing our father back home.”

Aldermen John Tate II and Henry Perez submitted the resolution to the City Council on Monday, and the council took up discussion that evening.

Several aldermen stated their support for the resolution, include Aldermen Mary Land, Jeff Coe, Mollie Jones, Tracey Larrin, Ray DeHahn, Q.A. Shakoor, Jason Meekma and Melissa Lemke requested be added as co-sponsors.

The resolution passed with 12 of 15 aldermen voting in favor. Alderman Sandy Weidner was absent, Alderman Terry McCarthy voted against the resolution and Alderman Carrie Glenn abstained.

Lizbeth Fierro, a student at Case High School, wiped away tears when it was announced the resolution had passed.

“I think it was the biggest support we could have had,” she said. “I’m overwhelmed with them passing the vote.”

The girl said her family spoke with Fierro two days ago. He has been transferred to a detention facility in Chicago.

Reporter

Christina Lieffring covers the Burlington area and the Village of Caledonia.

