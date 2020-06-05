Council passes anti-racism statement, Unified sends message in response to killing of George Floyd

RACINE — While hundreds of protesters marched across the city on Tuesday, the Racine City Council passed a resolution expressing solidarity for the outrage over George Floyd’s death and committing the city to, “working with members of the community to address, fight and root out all racism in our city.”
“In the wake of his death, we have watched as our nation has cried out for justice, and we have watched the pain caused by the long history of systemic racism in our nation rise up,” the resolution read. “As elected leaders of the City of Racine, we see and hear Racine’s African American community members, like so many across the country, who are saying they are tired, tired of this violence against black bodies, tired of the lack of accountability, and tired of the continued uphill fight for justice and for basic rights and safety.”
The resolution was approved unanimously. Alderman Jason Meekma was not present.
Racine Unified reaches out to families
The next day on Wednesday, Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien sent a message to district families and staff regarding the death of George Floyd and the unrest going on in Racine and across the nation.
“We are all likely feeling sadness, anger and outrage at the injustices we see,” Gallien said in the message. “These most recent events are a reminder of the lack of progress and inequities that still exist. I want our students to know that it is okay to feel anger and outrage. But, we must move forward collectively, embrace hope and use this moment as an opportunity to come together to work toward a society where all people feel safe, valued and respected.”
He added that change begins through talking with children about race as well as the protests going on across the nation and in Racine. He also encouraged staff to help create an environment where all adults and children feel safe, secure and supported.
“RUSD students, I call on you to demonstrate courage and empathy, to share your knowledge and experiences and to draw on the strength of our diversity to work together toward the future you want,” Gallien said.
‘Leading by example’
Alderman Melissa Lemke of the 15th District was the first during Tuesday’s meeting to suggest the city take up the resolution to root out racism.
“I think it’s important for city leaders to say that we will take responsibility to enact change in our policies and our processes and anything the city touches that we have control over,” Lemke said. “I think we should take this moment, I know it’s not unique in our nation’s history, but I think we should take this moment to stop, reflect, review as individuals throughout the city and as leaders to say, ‘What can we do?’”
Alderman Maurice Horton of the 7th District said he’s been to many discussions on racism but the issue seems to, “fall on deaf ears.”
“Now is the time. Now is the moment. I would like to ask my colleagues on the Common Council that we all work together to fight racism and inequalities,” Horton said.
Council President John Tate II said it seemed particularly appropriate for Racine to speak out on this issue since 24/7 Wall Street published an article stating Racine had the second-worst disparities in the nation between its white and black populations in terms of income, housing, education and more.
“Criminal justice and the impact of disproportionate policing plays a role in that so its important for our city government, for our Common Council, for the alders and the mayor and everybody rallying resources to that extent acknowledge and also work to change those circumstances,” Tate said. “And make sure George Floyd gets justice where we can affect that and also make sure that situations like what happened to George Floyd don’t occur in the City of Racine.”
Hundreds participate in Tuesday protest in Racine
Hundreds of people gathered in Racine on Tuesday evening for nine minutes of silence in honor of George Floyd. A Minneapolis Police Officer knelt on Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 45 seconds on May 25. Floyd died that day while in police custody.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.