Council passes anti-racism statement, Unified sends message in response to killing of George Floyd

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — While hundreds of protesters marched across the city on Tuesday, the Racine City Council passed a resolution expressing solidarity for the outrage over George Floyd’s death and committing the city to, “working with members of the community to address, fight and root out all racism in our city.”

“In the wake of his death, we have watched as our nation has cried out for justice, and we have watched the pain caused by the long history of systemic racism in our nation rise up,” the resolution read. “As elected leaders of the City of Racine, we see and hear Racine’s African American community members, like so many across the country, who are saying they are tired, tired of this violence against black bodies, tired of the lack of accountability, and tired of the continued uphill fight for justice and for basic rights and safety.”

The resolution was approved unanimously. Alderman Jason Meekma was not present.

Racine Unified reaches out to families

The next day on Wednesday, Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien sent a message to district families and staff regarding the death of George Floyd and the unrest going on in Racine and across the nation.