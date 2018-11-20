RACINE — The City Council has given John Dunk and his son Ben the green light to open the first bar in West Racine since at least 1920.
Dunk applied to transfer his liquor license from the former John's Dock location at 303 Dodge St., to his new location at 3207 Washington Ave. in West Racine.
The location currently doesn't have an area for food preparation but Dunk told the Public Safety and Licensing Committee that he plans on remodeling so he can serve some of John Dock's most popular food items, including burgers, wings, chicken sandwiches and fried fish.
After getting the license transfer approved on Tuesday, Dunk said his next step is to be "swinging hammers" and remodeling the space.
Dunk said he plans to be up and running, serving drinks and food, by mid- to late January. As of Tuesday, he and his son had not decided on a name.
Former dry district
In 1935, two years after Prohibition ended, the city established three "dry" districts in the city where the sale of alcohol was prohibited, including West Racine.
Alderman Terry McCarthy of the 9th District lead the charge to repeal the restrictions in 2017, stating that modern zoning makes the districts irrelevant and confusing and the prohibition hindered potential growth.
But not everyone has welcomed the change.
Pastor Joseph Buckley, of the House of Prayer Deliverance Church at 3300 Washington Ave., spoke against the bar moving to the neighborhood during the public comment segment of Tuesday's council meeting. Buckley, who unsuccessfully ran for sheriff in the Nov. 6 election, said that his church had not been notified about the new business and that he had spoken with West Racine business owners and pastors who told him they were opposed.
Assistant City Clerk Tara McMenamin said her office had sent notifications to area businesses and residents and had not received any feedback before the Public Safety and Licensing Committee meeting and had only received one comment in opposition after.
McCarthy said he had heard from two residents and no businesses in opposition to the project. The businesses McCarthy had spoken to he said were in favor and that he'd heard from many residents who supported the project.
The council voted unanimously in support of the license transfer. Alderman Jim Morgenroth of the 13th District was not present at Tuesday's meeting.
In other council news
At Tuesday's meeting, the council also approved:
- The sale of $3.5 million in anticipatory notes for the tax incremental district on Water Street to pay for the demolition of the area formerly known as "Machinery Row."
- The sale of $9.9 million in general obligation bonds to pay for city capital improvement projects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.