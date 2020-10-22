Council declines to pay out $50,000 defamation claim

RACINE — The City Council has voted not to pay out $50,000 to settle a defamation claim by business owner Denis Navratil.
The issue was before the Council on Tuesday. The recommendation from the Finance Committee was the claim should be disallowed. However, their discussion on the matter occurred in closed session.
City Attorney Scott Letteney also recommended the claim be disallowed. Letteney provided a confidential memorandum to the committee with legal analysis of that recommendation.
When asked for clarification about state law during Tuesday’s hearing, Letteney responded by reminding the alderman that a claim against the city was not a lawsuit.
However, he explained under state law, there is a general principal that municipal governments generally cannot be sued for intentional torts and defamation is generally considered an intentional tort.
The allegations
Incidents began in April when Navratil, who co-owns Dimples LLC along with his wife, Dimple. Dimple applied for a grant from the city’s Small Business Emergency Assistance program in the amount of $6,500.
The funds were meant to help business owners through the pandemic. On May 13, Dimple Navratil learned her business did not receive the grant, so she phoned the mayor.
In the claim, Navratil alleges that initially Mayor Mason indicated the funds had run out. However, when pressed, Mason said Denis Navratil would not receive any grant funds due to his non-compliance with the pandemic guidelines, the claim alleges.
The non-compliance allegation stems from an April rally in Madison, which Denis Navratil attended as a “curious onlooker.” The rally was a “Wisconsin Freedom Rally #Reopen Wisconsin.”
Navratil provided still images taken from video feed of the rally that demonstrated he was wearing a mask and standing back from the crowd.
Mason’s comments – the ones Navratil found objectionable — were made after The Journal Times asked the mayor to respond to the controversy over the grant.
The mayor responded: “If an applicant was openly violating the statewide Safer at Home order and the public health emergency under which the City was operating to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus, that applicant would compete less favorably. When it comes to disbursing discretionary funds aimed at helping businesses who were sacrificing to protect public health, the City is not going to reward business owners who took reckless behaviors that risked the health of our community.”
The statement was not only published in the Journal Times, but television stations in Milwaukee also discussed the mayor’s response.
In the claim, Navratil argued the statements made by the mayor “carried the full force and effect of the city of Racine.”
Navratil’s claim was filed with the city and alleged his image in the community was damaged by Mayor Cory Mason’s comments.
The complaint cites four specific phrases where Mason claimed that Navratil: 1) willingly jeopardized public health, 2) flagrantly violated safety measures, 3) openly violated the statewide “Safer at Home” order and the public health emergency under which the City of Racine was operating, and 4) took reckless behaviors that risked the health of our community.
In the claim, Navratil noted there may be action in the future over alleged violations of the First Amendment.
