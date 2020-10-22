Council declines to pay out $50,000 defamation claim

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the claim, Navratil alleges that initially Mayor Mason indicated the funds had run out. However, when pressed, Mason said Denis Navratil would not receive any grant funds due to his non-compliance with the pandemic guidelines, the claim alleges.

The non-compliance allegation stems from an April rally in Madison, which Denis Navratil attended as a “curious onlooker.” The rally was a “Wisconsin Freedom Rally #Reopen Wisconsin.”

Navratil provided still images taken from video feed of the rally that demonstrated he was wearing a mask and standing back from the crowd.

Mason’s comments – the ones Navratil found objectionable — were made after The Journal Times asked the mayor to respond to the controversy over the grant.

The mayor responded: “If an applicant was openly violating the statewide Safer at Home order and the public health emergency under which the City was operating to help mitigate the spread of coronavirus, that applicant would compete less favorably. When it comes to disbursing discretionary funds aimed at helping businesses who were sacrificing to protect public health, the City is not going to reward business owners who took reckless behaviors that risked the health of our community.”