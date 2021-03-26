RACINE COUNTY — JJ McAuliffe, owner of McAuliffe’s Pub, needed a boost. On St. Patrick’s Day, he got one.

The March 17 holiday usually fills McAuliffe’s bar, 3700 Meachem Road, with patrons. This year, the bar was maybe half as busy as it would have been without coronavirus concerns.

Then Stan Anderson — the creator and leader of Venmo Challenge Racine, which has been fundraising donations to help local restaurants amid the pandemic — walked in.

With tears quickly filling McAuliffe’s eyes, Anderson counted out 35 $100 bills ($3,500) that would be donated to help the pub, which has been surviving despite decimated traffic amid the COVID-19 pandemic. McAuliffe sobbed as he was hugged by Anderson before promising to buy a round for everyone in the building.

“It’s just a gift. It’s nothing. He didn’t ask for it. We just want to make sure this year takes off on a bit better note,” Anderson said to cheers from St. Patrick’s Day revelers.

The day after he was presented the money, McAuliffe made a thank you video in which he tossed paperwork and empty envelopes in the trash, signifying all the bills he paid off with the donation. His voice was cracking throughout the video, overwhelmed with emotion.

The $3,500 gift can go a lot further, and be used for a lot more things including bonuses for bartenders, than the City of Racine loans that had been helping McAuliffe’s, even as loyal patrons continue visiting the bar providing some revenue.

Halfway to the goal

When Anderson started Venmo Challenge last fall, he had high hopes for it: $100,000 raised for local restaurants. Now almost exactly six months later, he’s halfway to that goal.

“The reality is we’re halfway through the game. We’ve got a game to still win,” said Anderson, who is also a soccer coach.

Anderson lives with his wife, Mary, and two sons, who help with the process. “We’ve had it ($100,000) in our eye for a while. We’re focused on our own community and try to do our best.”

So far, 18 Racine County businesses have benefitted from the total of $45,660 given out, plus one business in Milwaukee and another in Chicago. The last $4,340 will be given on Saturday to a 21st business.







Restaurants gifted Oh Dennis! Saloon & Charcoal House: $100 Wells Brothers Restaurant: $400 Richards Bar & BBQ: $2,020 Sheffield’s in Chicago: $240 The Highbury Pub in Milwaukee $200 Asiana Korean Cuisine Restaurant: $3,000 Beacon Tavern and Grill: $100 Bernie’s Pizzeria: $2,500 Pepi's Pub and Grill: $100 Joey’s Yardarm: $2,500 DeMarks Bar & Restaurant: $2,500 Roberta: $3,000 The Main Project & Cafe: $2,500 Red Onion Cafe: $7,500 Salute Italian Restaurant: $3,000 La Tapatia: $2,500 Chit Chaat: $3,000 Olde Madrid: $3,500 McAuliffe’s Pub: $3,500 Sebastian’s: $3,500

Energy is still there

Anderson, a Mount Pleasant resident, has made many changes to the Venmo Challenge since The Journal Times last reported on it two months ago.

In January, only a handful of restaurants had received a few hundred dollars. Now, the gifts have consistently been in the thousands.

Second, the pace has picked up. In the first three months of its inception, the Venmo Challenge gifted six restaurants. The next three months saw 14 restaurants receive cash donations.

Donations to help Anderson’s effort have been as low as $1 or as high as $3,000.

“The energy kept coming our way,” Anderson said. “The people we work with and volunteer for — they give so much to each other. I’m floored by the community. I have a little bit of an edge in me, a chip on my shoulder in that I’m pulling for the upset in March Madness and I’m pulling for the restaurants that are small and locally owned.”

Businesses have stepped up as well. Franksville Craft Beer Garden offered promotions such as free beer or fish fry dinners with donations to the Venmo Challenge.

Starting at 3 p.m. this Saturday, Racine Brewing Company will be partnering with McAuliffe’s Pub, offering Racine Brewing Company’s RBC Light on tap at the Meachem Road pub. All purchases will benefit the Venmo Challenge.

“So much of it is organic, people just wanting to be involved. It’s that organic and simple,” Anderson said.

After McAuliffe became a recipient of the Venmo Challenge, he said he’s more focused on giving back.

“I want to see some other businesses who are hurting get the same kind of treatment that we got,” McAuliffe said.

Anderson has donated his personal time, money and effort to the cause. He has done special donation promotions such as delivering smoothies from Refuel, kringle from Bendtsen’s Bakery, and coffee from Starbucks and Mocha Lisa with a set minimum dollar donation.

He has created stickers to spread the word about the challenge and left 11 tip jars around Racine to encourage donations. TaejaVu’s on Main has one of them.

There are also now more ways to donate to the Venmo Challenge. People interested in donating can:

Venmo to @marypanderson

Paypal to

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

CashApp to $marypanderson67

Chase Pay/Zelle to 262-498-1775

Facebook message to the Venmo Challenge Racine page at

Email

to arrange another form of payment.

Anderson was recently selected as winner of the Downtown Corporate Citizenship Award

for an individual who has been a catalyst in improving Downtown Racine. The award was presented to him by the Downtown Racine Corporation in February.

Anderson said he wants to make a difference for restaurant owners because they didn’t ask for the struggles they’re incurring during the pandemic. They also didn’t ask for help — despite almost every business being down.

“They could have gold standard service and still get hit hard. They could have the best (expletive) burger in the world and still get hit hard. If I can galvanize people to help, then I will do it,” Anderson said.

Benefitting ‘good things’

“We need people like JJ in the community. It’s a large reason why I’m putting a lot of energy in that direction,” Anderson said.

“It was definitely quite the shock,” McAuliffe said in an interview after receiving the money. “It was a very, very pleasant surprise. And I’m definitely, definitely grateful.”

He described the happiness he felt as “a shot of adrenaline.”

“I wanted to have some fun and prove to all the people who did the challenge that the money does go to good things,” McAuliffe said of his thank you video.

McAuliffe said he has been fortunate enough to keep his pub doors open, but the bills had been stacking up recently.

“We’re still getting by, but business is definitely not what it used to be a year and a half ago,” he said. “Some weeks are better than others, and 70% is a very fair estimate of business being down.”

This St. Patrick’s Day brought in about half of the revenue this year than it normally would during years not affected by COVID-19. But, McAuliffe was still OK with it: “In this day and age, I’ll take it. The Venmo Challenge put us to where we normally would’ve been on a St. Patrick’s Day. I couldn’t have asked for a better St. Patrick’s.”

The $3,500 was gone within two days due to all the bills, he said. But it was awesome getting a fresh start.

He said he’s learned how to budget a lot better because of the COVID pandemic and learned not to let things pile up.

The next gift

Anderson and others associated with the Venmo Challenge are planning on stopping by The Sausage Kitchen, 1706 Rapids Drive, on Saturday at 10 a.m. to present the challenge’s highest gift — $4,340 — which marks the last chunk of money before hitting $50,000 given away.

Anderson is hoping for a high community turnout and said he wants lines out the door, but of course with keeping COVID-19 pandemic safety protocol in mind.

Anderson does not anticipate this gift to be the last: He’s challenging donors to go even higher.

He’s been thanked many times by the community and restaurant owners alike. However, he doesn’t want the attention on him.

“I just love that it’s happening. That’s what I love,” Anderson said. “This is about the 20 restaurants that were gifted, and hopefully 20 more. People say, ‘good job, Stan and family.’ I just happen to attempt to rally the community. We’re all getting it done. We all benefit. Racine stays strong. Money is coming. That’s fantastic.”

He said he’s going to keep the challenge going as long as restaurants still need the money. Even though many restrictions are lifting, it’s not over yet, he said.

“It doesn’t end” he said, “until we’re at 100% capacity and masks are off.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.