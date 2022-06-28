Could there be power blackouts in Wisconsin this summer? Maybe, but probably not

It might be time to buy a power generator, just in case.

There almost certainly will not be wide-scale power blackouts in Wisconsin this summer, but they are perhaps more likely in 2022 than they have been at any time since the modern energy grid was implemented.

Blackouts occur when power plants, wind turbines, solar panels and other contributors to the power grid are not making enough electricity to power everything they normally do. So, power is temporarily and intentionally cut off to certain areas to keep output below capacity, preventing potentially more catastrophic unintentional shutdowns.

The North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) warned last month that parts of the upper Midwest, including all of Wisconsin, face a “high risk” of energy emergencies under certain conditions. Those conditions could include extreme heat, unexpected generator outages, incredibly low wind and/or lots of cloud cover all coming in conjunction, or some other unforeseen disaster such as the abrupt shutdown of an existing power plant.

In April, the Midwest grid operator — the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) — warned that generation capacity in the region including Minnesota and Wisconsin will be about 1,230 megawatts short of possible peak demand. With above-average temperatures forecast, MISO said it may need to rely on imports or emergency measures to maintain the grid.

MISO again said earlier this month that Wisconsin is to remain at high risk for blackouts throughout the summer, which has never happened before.

Let’s roll

If blackouts occur this summer, they are likely to be what are considered “rolling blackouts.”

Rolling blackouts are when the operators of the power grid (in southeastern Wisconsin, that’s We Energies) cut power in specified areas over a short period, and then do the same thing in another area. This prevents whole swaths of land from losing power all at once over a long period, while inconveniencing many for a few minutes or hours at a time.

Blackouts are more likely in summer during stretches of extreme heat, when most every home has its air conditioning turned on, thus greatly increasing demand across the whole energy infrastructure.

If members of the community by-and-large reduce power consumption by not using air conditioning or having it at a higher temperature that uses less power, rolling blackouts could be reduced or prevented.

Why is this a worry now?

The reason for concern is that the extra power capacity Wisconsin and the rest of MISO has is not quite as big as it was before. MISO mandates that every power producer in its grid be able to produce 10% more energy than anticipated “peak load,” said Brendan Conway, a spokesperson for WEC Energy Group, We Energies’ parent company.

Conway said the reason MISO and NERC are more worried now than in past years is the result of the closure of some power plants within MISO but outside of Wisconsin, decreasing the amount of extra power beyond anticipated peak loads that the whole grid can produce.

Peak load is the max power demand the power grid can expect at any one time. Conway referred to peak load situations as an “everyone using their air conditioning nonstop” kind of day.

Demand on the system is growing too, in part likely due to climate change making temperatures hotter and thus increasing the usage of air conditioning.

As WTMJ-TV reported earlier this month, the max temperature during summers in Milwaukee averaged 79.9 degrees Fahrenheit from 1991-2020, 1.9 degrees higher than 1981-2010. Climate Central, a nonprofit news outlet, reported that average summer temperatures in Milwaukee have risen 3.2 degrees Fahrenheit between 1970 and 2021.

About 6% of all U.S. electricity produced each year goes toward air conditioners, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Not everyone is in agreement about the likelihood of blackouts in Wisconsin this summer, however, with some saying MISO’s and NERC’s warnings have caused undue fear.

Little need to worry, officials say

Conway said Wisconsinites should not expect any blackouts. There has never been one since MISO was founded in 1998.

He added that, before blackouts would be scheduled, We Energies would first call for the public to decrease power use — asking customers to turn off lights as much as possible, turn off the air conditioning, that kind of thing.

That’s never happened before in We Energies’ history, Conway said.

“What I’m seeing is that the likelihood of that (blackouts in Wisconsin) is unlikely,” said Michael Vickerman, policy director of RENEW Wisconsin, a Madison nonprofit that encourages implementation of renewable energy sources. If there are blackouts, they “certainly wouldn’t originate in Wisconsin,” Vickerman said.

If Wisconsin’s energy producers fall short of demand, power could be imported from neighboring power grids, too. Wind turbine power generated in Iowa could fill Wisconsin’s gaps, and vice versa. That’s thanks to the system in place through MISO.

Vickerman pointed to how, last week, We Energies and Alliant Energy (which powers much of central and southwestern Wisconsin) extended the lives of three in-state coal plants by several years. That will help stabilize power in the state.

Two of the four units in We Energies’ Oak Creek plant, located just north of Caledonia, were due to shut down in early 2023 and the other two were to close in early 2024. Now, they are due to retire in May 2024 and November 2025, respectively.

Wisconsin Public Service Commission member Ellen Nowak likewise downplayed warnings.

While pointing out that there is always a risk of blackouts, Nowak said it would take a “perfect storm” — such as unplanned generator shutdowns combined with extreme heat or catastrophic weather — to trigger forced outages.

“I’m not hitting the panic button, but it is a wakeup call. I think it’s a good reality check about how the system works,” said Nowak, the only Republican appointee on the three-member PSC, during an online meeting organized by Wisconsin Manufactures and Commerce. She also called for continuing to delay the retirement of fossil fuel generators.

Remember Texas? Unexpected, unprecedented blackouts contributed to the deaths of hundreds of Texans in February 20221 when the state was hit by a winter storm that froze natural gas pipelines, leading to blackouts that prevented millions from being able to consistently use heat even as temperatures below zero degrees Fahrenheit — the coldest day some parts of the state had experienced in more than 70 years. That kind of disaster isn’t really possible in Wisconsin, since generators here are “winterized.” Wind power and other renewable energy sources played little-to-no role in the disaster, despite Texas Gov. Greg Abbott trying to blame them for the problems rather than traditional-fossil fuel-based energy infrastructure. Texas also is not part of a multistate power grid like MISO (Midcontinent Independent System Operator). It didn’t have the chance to import in power from another state, which Wisconsin and other Midwestern states can do thanks to MISO. To prevent blackouts, “MISO has lots of tools at their disposal,” said Brendan Conway, We Energies spokesperson.

Reporting from Chris Hubbuch of Lee Newspapers contributed to this article.

