Could the state relieve Racine’s, and other cities’, budgetary woes? And put more cops on the streets?

RACINE — Coming up with extra money is practically impossible for the City of Racine, says Mayor Cory Mason. The City Council can’t set its own tax rates at will anymore. Nor can any municipality in the state.

Levy limits were put in place in 2011.

While the public union-neutering Act 10 picked up more headlines, levy limits could be an even more impactful piece of legislation that came out of Gov. Scott Walker’s aggressive conservative agenda.

Levy limits make it functionally impossible for communities to increase their tax revenue unless there’s significant new construction within the community’s boundaries. Essentially, county boards, city councils and village boards are not allowed to increase their total property tax levies year over year except for adjusting for the rate of inflation; plus, if there is new construction in the community to raise cumulative property values, then the levy can be raised accordingly.

The intent of levy limits was to reign in what Walker and his supporters saw as out of control local taxation. Dissenters said levy limits weakened local control and instead empowered state government.

As Mayor Mason put it: “They (the Legislature) make it very difficult, if not impossible, to raise revenue locally because we’re under these revenue caps. You can’t raise property tax locally unless you go to referendum.”

As a result, levy limits have effectively handcuffed communities that don’t have much empty land (like Racine) while it incentivized farmland-heavy communities (like Mount Pleasant and Caledonia).

While there’s been some new developments in the city — headlined by the ongoing $100M renovation of the former Horlick Malted Milk complex — Racine doesn’t have opportunity for massive new investments like Mount Pleasant or Caledonia and other more rural places do. Milwaukee is in a similar situation: landlocked.

Mount Pleasant and Caledonia have swaths of farmland along Interstate 94 that are slowly filling with new development. The city is landlocked; there’s little developable land remaining and it is functionally impossible to get more land.

Levy limits are only one half of the handcuff. The other comes from the consistent declining of shared revenue.

Shared revenue — i.e. money that the state government provides to municipalities — has consistently fallen since in the past three decades, preceding Republican-controlled legislatures and the Walker administration.

The biggest hit to Racine’s shared revenue this century came when the last year Republican Scott McCallum was governor and first year Democrat Jim Doyle was governor. In 2003, Racine received $33.48 million from the state. One year later, $28,823,800 was received.

In 1994-95, 12.5% of the state’s total general fund budget was devoted to shared revenue. In essence: one out of every eight dollars the state has was given to local governments.

By 2016-17, shared revenue made up just 5% of the state’s general fund.

In 2000, the City of Racine received $29,560,771 in shared revenue. In 2020, Racine received $ $27,777,416. If shared revenue had been growing with the rate of inflation since 2001, Racine would have received $46,514,033.47 from the state in 2021.

Put another way, if shared revenue increased with the rate inflation in Wisconsin, Racine’s shared revenue would have increased by 50.3% since 2000. Instead, it has dropped by 6.68%.

Put still another way, if Racine had received $16.65 million more in 2020 than it actually did in shared revenue, it would have had enough money for 166.5 more police officers and firefighters — estimating a cost of $100,000 per officer/firefighter to cover salary, benefits and pension, not including the costs of equipment and vehicle.

In a commentary published earlier this month, state Sen. Bob Wirch wrote that “Republican cuts to shared revenue” are what “created need for Kenosha, Racine public safety referendums.”

And that has all come as municipalities’ costs are growing faster than ever, in large part due to health care costs for employees growing by around 10% year over year, faster than the overall rate of inflation even amid the ongoing spike. Police officers and firefighters are also the most expensive employees, in large part because of their benefits packages and ability to retire earlier.

Racine City Administrator Paul Vornholt, who previously had been part of Tom Barrett’s administration when he was Milwaukee’s mayor, said that he feels the Legislature treats shared revenue like it’s a handout rather than a necessary part of good government-economics in Wisconsin.

“I think, over time, the state has now seen shared revenue as some sort of gift,” Vornholt said. That, he said, is not how the system was designed. As Vornholt explained it: Decades ago, Wisconsin’s municipalities relinquished the ability to collect income taxes and (most) sales taxes to the state in exchange for the state government repaying municipal governments with shared revenue.

Even conservative-voting areas like Caledonia have grown cynical of the state government’s levy limits. Then-Caledonia Village Administrator Tom Christensen, who retired from the RPD as a deputy chief after more than 30 years in law enforcement, in 2019 called levy limits “a brick wall” when it comes to funding public safety. At that time, the Village Board had indicated it wanted to expand both its fire department and police department, but found itself unable to without a referendum.

The League of Wisconsin Municipalities, a lobbying organization co-led by Mount Pleasant Village Administrator Maureen Murphy, also has called on the state Legislature to do away with levy limits. The League in 2018 said that levy limits “limit a community’s ability to make local decisions and pose particularly difficult challenges for chronic low-growth communities.”

The League considers the diminishing of shared revenue a “broken system” that needs to be changed at the state level.

“Our municipalities are doing more with less and making difficult budgeting decisions, but without fixing a broken system, they are struggling to provide needed services such as public safety … failing to provide local municipalities with the help that they need to keep their residents safe and provide essential services would be a significant missed opportunity,” the League said in February.

Mason called the dual constraints of levy limits and diminishing shared revenue a “straight jacket.”

“If there’s no additional shared revenue, and you can’t raise additional local property taxes and costs go up,” Mason continued, “you’re constantly in this position of: Well what are we cutting now?”

The big number

The Legislature has $3.8 billion it can spend, an unprecedented budget surplus.

But legislators don’t plan on spending any of that $3 billion any time soon, despite requests from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and the Democratic minority to get the unprecedented surplus out the door faster.

The Republican leaders of the Legislature have indicated they plan to use that money to at least create some tax cuts in the future. Additionally, Republicans don’t plan on releasing any kind of plan until next year — when they hope there’s a Republican governor who will go along with their proposals as opposed to Evers, who’s more wary of the Legislature using the money to provide tax cuts that tend to benefit the wealthy.

What’s next for Racine?

Mason has never vocally supported “defund the police,” but he hasn’t vocally condemned the policy movement either. In an interview, he talked about trying to find a middle ground between two extremes: one of “defund the police” and the other being those who look to cut government spending “at any cost.”

“Somewhere in the middle, I need to find a group of people who will fund public safety,” Mason said. “Some of this rhetoric that is out there is ‘Oh, these cuts must have happened a couple years ago during the defund police movement that was out there.’ All those changes that we made in our budget weren’t about reducing public safety budgets because of ‘defund police’ movement. They were put in place because of Scott Walker’s fiscal policies that he’s imposed on cities now for 10-plus years.

“That’s why we had to reduce the number of officers” over the past five years.

City of Kenosha residents are going to vote in a Aug. 9 referendum if they are willing to pay $2.5 million more in taxes in order to fund 10 more police officer positions.

Mason, in an interview May 20, said he would be happy to budget the hiring of more cops, but can’t because of constraints. That day, he said he was open to a referendum to increase police in Racine, but wasn’t sure if the public would go for it. A similar proposal failed 2-to-1 in 2020.

On May 27, he proposed to the City Council putting a referendum on the ballot Aug. 9, allowing residents to vote if they want to cumulatively raise taxes by $2 million, followed by $150,000 every year. The money would fund 11 new police officer positions to increase the police force from a current maximum of 189 to 200.

Racine’s City Council OK’d the referendum.

Now, voters will get to choose Aug. 9 if they want to pay for 11 more cops on the streets.

