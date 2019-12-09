Could the Racine area's fire departments come together? What would stand in the way?

Mount Pleasant and Sturtevant’s fire departments merged at the start of 2009 to create South Shore, a transition that’s largely been viewed as positive.

Henken has repeatedly pointed to the collaboration of the nine northern Milwaukee County municipalities that formed the North Shore Fire Department as an example of what could happen in Racine County. Regarding North Shore, Henken said that those nine municipalities save a cumulative $2.8 million per year thanks to the merger and have also improved the level of service across a 25-square-mile area.

+3 Village of Waterford passes resolution supporting closest unit dispatch for EMS WATERFORD — Village trustees passed a resolution on Monday night urging the Racine County Communications Center to adopt a practice of dispatc…

Closest response

One thing that most leaders agree on is that a “closest unit response” policy should be instituted on the east side of the county. What that means is that the emergency vehicle or station located closest to an emergency responds to a call, regardless of which department’s jurisdiction the call originates.

“John Q. Public, wherever they may be … they’re just happy with the quickest, best, happiest most efficient emergency response,” Caledonia Firefighter Lucas Kotschi said.