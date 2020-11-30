Could the Carlisle Avenue neighborhood be a National Historic District? Mayor Mason wants it to be

RACINE — Could the Carlisle Avenue neighborhood on the city’s north side become a National Historic District?

The journey would be a long one, but the City of Racine Planning, Heritage, and Design Commission has taken the first step in that journey by recommending to the Finance and Personnel Committee that it authorize personnel to apply for a grant.

The Wisconsin Historical Society has $100,000 to disperse to Certified Local Government Communities for projects relating to historical preservation.

If Racine were to apply for and receive the grant, it could help pay for a reconnaissance survey. A reconnaissance survey could then help determine whether or not the properties of Carlisle Avenue are of adequate architectural and historical interest to earn the designation.

The survey would examine a portion of the city generally bounded by Rapids Drive to the north, Memorial Drive to the east, State Street to the south and Summit Avenue to the west. That neighborhood includes residential structures predominantly from the 1870s through the 1940s.

However, there are also corner shops, neighborhood churches, a former school and some industrial facilities.

Getting the designation