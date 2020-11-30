Could the Carlisle Avenue neighborhood be a National Historic District? Mayor Mason wants it to be

RACINE — Could the Carlisle Avenue neighborhood on the city’s north side become a National Historic District?
The journey would be a long one, but the City of Racine Planning, Heritage, and Design Commission has taken the first step in that journey by recommending to the Finance and Personnel Committee that it authorize personnel to apply for a grant.
The Wisconsin Historical Society has $100,000 to disperse to Certified Local Government Communities for projects relating to historical preservation.
If Racine were to apply for and receive the grant, it could help pay for a reconnaissance survey. A reconnaissance survey could then help determine whether or not the properties of Carlisle Avenue are of adequate architectural and historical interest to earn the designation.
The survey would examine a portion of the city generally bounded by Rapids Drive to the north, Memorial Drive to the east, State Street to the south and Summit Avenue to the west. That neighborhood includes residential structures predominantly from the 1870s through the 1940s.
However, there are also corner shops, neighborhood churches, a former school and some industrial facilities.
Getting the designation
The process of applying for National Historic District status is a lengthy one. The city would have to work with the Wisconsin Historical Society’s state historical preservation officer, who would examine the neighborhood to see if it merits historic designation.
If so, the city would then have to apply to create the district.
“There are many steps along the way,” Mayor Cory Mason said.
One of those steps includes public input, which will occur later in the process.
History and tax credits
Since 1966, the National Register of Historic Places is the official list historic places designated by the National Park Service as worthy of preservation. There are more than 80,000 listings, and 2,400 are in Wisconsin.
Racine has eight historic districts, including the Southside Historic District and the Sixth Street Business District.
Mason explained there are benefits to having the National Historic District designation, one of which is it makes those properties available for state and federal tax credits to preserve and invest in those buildings.
The Commission voted unanimously to authorize the Finance and Personnel Committee to purse the grant that would fund the reconnaissance survey.
