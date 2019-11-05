{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The Racine Unified School District administration on Monday foreshadowed significant facilities-related recommendations to be presented to the School Board in December.

The recommendations, based on the district’s new long-range facilities master plan, will likely include the closure of some school buildings. The plan focuses on the physical condition of the buildings and the cost to repair them, in addition to their educational adequacy. Some of the schools in the worst shape, per the plan, are Janes Elementary, 1425 N. Wisconsin St., which was built in 1857, and Giese Elementary, 5120 Byrd Ave., built in 1965. The school in the worst physical shape is North Park Elementary, 4748 Elizabeth St., Caledonia, built in 1952.

During Monday’s School Board meeting, Racine Unified Superintendent Eric Gallien said that the administration wanted to share with the board the types of recommendations that will be coming in December. The district had originally indicated that these recommendations would be made in November, but officials said at this point they are still vetting data used in the plan.

The upcoming recommendations will likely include:

  • “Right-sizing” the number of schools in the district for operational efficiency.
  • Enlarging elementary schools for educational efficiency.
  • Reducing the size of middle schools to build student relationships.
  • Creating STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) labs at all elementary schools for hands-on learning.
  • Space renovations at the high schools to support the Academies of Racine career preparation program.
  • Creation of a balanced, understandable school feeder system.
  • Establishing equity for all buildings and students.

Reallocating resources

Gallien explained that establishing equity means that students across the district would have a clear pathway from kindergarten through high school and that programs such as dual language would be available in multiple areas of the city.

School Board member Jane Barbian said she believes reducing the size of the middle schools would have a positive impact on academic results, graduation rates and attendance.

Board member Julie McKenna said she is not keen on enlarging the district’s elementary schools.

“Some students feel better in smaller schools than bigger schools,” she said.

Board member John Heckenlively thanked Shannon Gordon, Unified’s chief operating officer, and her staff for all their hard work on the master plan.

“I think one of the best things about this is that it is incredibly data-driven,” Heckenlively said, which will allow the district to make a solid plan going forward.

Board President Brian O’Connell recommended that his fellow board members take a hard look at each bullet point presented at the meeting.

“Some of these alone could drive a major facility investment,” he said.

Reporter

Caitlin Sievers covers education in Racine County with a primary focus on Racine Unified School District.

