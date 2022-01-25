Could Mount Pleasant become a destination? The village's new tourism manager thinks it could be

MOUNT PLEASANT — Could Mount Pleasant become a destination?

Cari Greving thinks everything is on the upswing for the Village of Mount Pleasant.

As its new tourism manager as of September, the Illinois-born transplant has plans to fill hotels and bring more events to the area while keeping its hometown feel.

“To me, everything comes down to being a positive light and having enthusiasm for tourism,” said Greving, who lives in Oak Creek. “I think that that the most successful destinations — I don’t care if you’re in Las Vegas or Wisconsin Dells — they’re successful in tourism, because they buy in to the idea that, ‘We are fun, we are a good time, you can have fun here.’”

She says she sees that enthusiasm budding in the residents of the village, and especially in the already existing Tourism Commission. Her job, then, is to help bring those ideas to fruition and solidify the village’s presence as a destination.

“The more we swing towards that and the more we leave the political stuff behind … We’ll bring in good events and we will run them well,” she said.

Background

Greving began working for the village as it was feuding with Real Racine, the Racine County Convention and Visitors Bureau, over the spending of room taxes. A court case between the village and Real Racine was dropped in September, a win for Mount Pleasant.

Greving is originally from Mount Prospect, a suburb in northwestern Illinois. She earned degrees in international business and French at the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

Her first job in Wisconsin was for Bon-Ton department stores (the parent company of Boston Store) in Milwaukee in the advertising and sales departments. She then joined Real Racine as the events director in 2016 before being hired by the village.

Outside of work, Greving has a passion for exercise: she is a group fitness instructor and has participated in events like The Color Run. She enjoys reading and supporting her daughter’s sports teams.

Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission Chair Rob Richardson said in a statement upon Greving’s hiring announcement: “The secret to the success of tourism is to hire the best, most qualified people and with the hiring of Cari, the Mount Pleasant Tourism Commission has found the best person for the Tourism Manager position! With her ability to draw people with the many events she designs and creates, we will be filling hotel rooms in Mount Pleasant like never before.”

Seeing potential

Greving’s main goal for Mount Pleasant is to put “heads in beds” — a common phrase used in the village’s Tourism Commission meetings, meaning to fill the nearby hotels up with guests.

The majority of hotels in Racine County are in Mount Pleasant, specifically along the Highway 20 corridor, she noted; so visitors often stay in the village when they are traveling nearby.

She said it isn’t difficult to bring visitors in to the area. “We have kringle. We have the lighthouse. We have a nice bike trail, the beach. There’s a lot of attractions that people could come here and try.”

With the existence of the village’s own Tourism Commission and Real Racine, one might wonder what Greving can bring to the table as the tourism manager for Mount Pleasant.

“For one, the Tourism Commission doesn’t have all the relationships or the connections with people that you need for tourism to succeed,” Greving said. “They’re volunteers. They want (the village) to succeed, but it’s not their full-time gig.”

A municipality not having a specific paid employee focused on tourism, she said, will sometimes mean that tourism falls to the side. “And you don’t even realize it’s happening until you see your hotel room nights go down, people aren’t asking to have events here. So having a tourism manager just solidifies it.”

The village’s planned spending on tourism has shot up in recent years. There was no tourism fund in 2019, according to the village’s budget documents. In 2020, tourism expenditures totaled $687,396. In 2021, that was up to $1.08 million.

In 2022, the tourism budget is $5.8 million, although $5 million of that is specifically set aside as capital spending for a planned, new, village-owned convention center.

During her time at Real Racine, Greving noticed how facilitating sports events attracted visitors to the county. For example, she helped bring volleyball and more niche sports like tandem biking to the area. She would like to bring more sports to Mount Pleasant.

“The more lesser known the sport is, the more excited (visitors) are to come to a new place,” she said.

What’s to come

Greving said the Tourism Commission will be fielding a handful of grant applications this week. The grants, which use room taxes, help fund projects and events that would benefit the village and surrounding areas in the county.

She has seen traction in the grant applications since her time at the village.

“There’s live music involved in many of them,” Greving said of the grant applicants. “That’s pretty much the hottest thing going on right now … and food. Everyone’s looking toward summer.”

In January 2021, the village announced plans for a veterans memorial/convention center on 90th Street, near the village’s hall and police department. Having that convention center, village leaders hope, will draw more visitors to the area and pay off its $5 million-plus investment.

Greving said the Tourism Commission is well into the design process of the center. “It’s going to be a huge draw. All the things are just kind of falling into place, it’s just now a matter of telling everyone about it.”

