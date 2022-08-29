Could elevating Root River make Racine and Kenosha as beloved as Minnesota's Twin Cities?

RACINE — The Root River Council sponsored a free concert at Island Park on Saturday.

Sweet Sheiks, a band that plays bluegrass and jazz and blues entertained the crowd, and Jake Haman, owner of Culver’s, 4542 Douglas Ave., donated free custard to give out and make sundaes as attendees enjoyed the free music and atmosphere at Island Park.

Island Park, a.k.a. Horlick Park, 1700 Liberty St., is a neighborhood park literally situated on an island surrounded on both sides by the Root River, covering over 19 acres of land.

To kick off the event, Miss Kenosha Jenn Zeihen sang the national anthem followed by Miss Racine Maria Jose Castillo, who led the Pledge of Allegiance.

“Both Miss Racine and Miss Kenosha value our park system and think that Racine has wonderful parks that are underutilized and they wanted to come help promote it,” said Marybeth Zuhlke, Root River Council vice president. Zuhlke hopes that by hosting events like these, the Root River will eventually become a main tourist attraction in Racine, and that maybe someday Racine and Kenosha could be as beloved and well-known as Minnesota’s Twin Cities.

“We love groups like Root River Council and others who are celebrating our rivers all over the state,” said Allison Werner, executive director of the River Alliance of Wisconsin.