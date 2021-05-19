Could a basketball league for grown-ups convince Racine to ‘Put The Guns Down’?

RACINE — Two of Sean Herndon Jr.’s first cousins have been killed in the past seven months.
On Oct. 17, 2020, Marcus Caldwell Jr., a 20-year-old former Horlick basketball star and father of a young daughter, was killed after an apparent argument on Yout Street. Then, on Saturday, Deveon Robbins, a 20-year-old rapper known for being a jokester and who also was the father to a young daughter, was shot at the Marathon gas station at 3024 Rapids Drive and died soon after.
When asked Monday how he and his family have been holding up in recent days, Herndon replied: “Lots and lots of crying.”
“It hurts,” Herndon said of losing cousins with whom he had grown up with and remained close. “I can’t kick it with him anymore. I can’t see them no more. I can’t smoke with them no more.”
There are no easy solutions to America’s gun violence crisis. According to data tracked by the Kaiser Family Foundation, in the 15 years from 1999-2014, no more than 10.5 deaths of every 100,000 involved a firearm in the U.S.; but in each year from 2015-2019, the rate rose to 11.1, 11.8, 12.0, 11.9 and 11.9.
In 2019, there were 10 homicides in the City of Racine, according to the Racine Police Department. There were five last year. Robbins is believed to be the third homicide victim in 2021.
Isaiah Lambert, an 18-year-old Racine native, has an idea to change that: Basketball. Specifically, the Put The Guns Down Basketball Association.
‘Don’t really have an outlet’
When Lambert met up with a Journal Times reporter early Monday afternoon at Racine’s Dream Court — the basketball court outside the Dr. John Bryant Community Center donated by NBA All-Star Caron Butler two years ago — there were already about a dozen guys there playing.
“I just pulled up and, as you can see, a lot of people in the community want to play basketball but don’t really have an outlet at a certain age,” Lambert, a 2020 Case High School graduate who goes by the name “Lul Icey” when he’s rapping, said.
For most, organized basketball leagues stop being offered after high school; only 5.7% of boys high school basketball players play in college and fewer than 1% play in NCAA Division I, according to ScholarshipStats.com.
By providing an organized, dedicated outlet, the PTGD Basketball League for men and women ages 17 and older could be “something people can look forward to, watch the people come together,” Lambert said. “It can be competitive, but it’s not ‘in the streets’ competitive, y’know.”
Lambert hopes it can make a difference.
The first Facebook post announcing the league, made one day after Robbins was killed, included the caption: “This (is) just an Idea, but if y’all rocking with it, get your team (together).” In less than 24 hours, it was shared more than 200 times on Facebook, including by several of Robbins’ loved ones.
One woman wrote in her Facebook post sharing news of the planned league: “You have to start somewhere, and it starts with OUR generation for OUR FUTURE! SHARE THIS NOW! PUT. THEM. GUNS. DOWN!!”
“Young man making a difference in this town,” another said.
Another wrote of Lambert: “Wow! This is wussup! We need more of this. So glad to see a rapper from our home town promoting putting the guns DOWN, when most these rappers out here gloating about shootin up places n people n having their glocks and pistols and AKs and whatever else. MAD props to this man. Hope this goes through, and for the right reason!! I’d love to check it out.”
An unfortunate correlation
Lambert noted that several of those killed recently were basketball stars — like Horlick standouts Caldwell and Dontrell “Trell” Bush, killed May 7.
“A lot of the people who have been killed by gun violence have been basketball stars … long live their names,” Lambert said. So, having an antiviolence basketball league could be a way to “lift their names up.”
Lambert hopes to have a league start by July 1. Each team of five players or more would deposit $50 before the season starts, which would be paid back at the end of the 8-week season. Lambert has a goal of raising enough money through sponsors and the like for a championship prize of $2,000 to be awarded to the winning team.
For more info, contact Lambert at 1isaiahlambert@gmail.com.