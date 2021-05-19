Could a basketball league for grown-ups convince Racine to ‘Put The Guns Down’?

Take advantage of this great offer! Just $5 gives you full access for 5 months to exclusive content from The Journal Times and journaltimes.com. The incredible deal won't last lo…

When asked Monday how he and his family have been holding up in recent days, Herndon replied: “Lots and lots of crying.”

“It hurts,” Herndon said of losing cousins with whom he had grown up with and remained close. “I can’t kick it with him anymore. I can’t see them no more. I can’t smoke with them no more.”

There are no easy solutions to America’s gun violence crisis. According to data tracked by the Kaiser Family Foundation, in the 15 years from 1999-2014, no more than 10.5 deaths of every 100,000 involved a firearm in the U.S.; but in each year from 2015-2019, the rate rose to 11.1, 11.8, 12.0, 11.9 and 11.9.

In 2019, there were 10 homicides in the City of Racine, according to the Racine Police Department. There were five last year. Robbins is believed to be the third homicide victim in 2021.

Isaiah Lambert, an 18-year-old Racine native, has an idea to change that: Basketball. Specifically, the Put The Guns Down Basketball Association.

‘Don’t really have an outlet’