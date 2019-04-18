MOUNT PLEASANT — The location of the Cottontail Trail Easter Egg Hunt event planned for Saturday has been moved due to weather and ground conditions. Originally planned for the Mount Pleasant Campus Park near the Sealed Air YMCA, the event is now set to take place next door at the Village Hall campus at 8811 Campus Drive.
Parking for the event will still be available at the Campus Park and also at the southeast parking lot of the Village Hall.
The free family event is to include games for the kids, an Easter egg hunt, and the Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin organization is scheduled to be on site with one of its little houses for inspection.Veterans Outreach representatives are also scheduled to collect nonperishable food for their organization.
Easter egg hunt times by age groups are as follows:
• 0-3 years old, start at 1:30 p.m.
• 4-7 years old, start at 2 p.m.
• 8-12 years old, start at 2:30 p.m.
The event is being organized by the Mount Pleasant Police Citizen Academy Alumni group and the Mount Pleasant Park and Recreation Department.
For more information, contact Officer Matt Prochaska @ mprochaska@mtpleasantwi.gov
