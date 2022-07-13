Cost to city in open records fight likely to near $250,000, and PowerPoint might become public anyway

RACINE — The cost to taxpayers for the City Attorney’s Office’s five-year battle over a PowerPoint slideshow could grow by tens of thousands of dollars, if not more.

City Attorney Scott Letteney said last week that $201,312.83 has already been spent in legal fees in the case, paid to a Milwaukee law firm handling the case on behalf of Racine.

There is no telling when the case might conclude. More appeals are still possible.

Mark Hinkston, the attorney representing former Alderman Sandy Weidner in the case, said he plans to file “a motion on Sandy’s behalf effectuating a release of the PowerPoint per the (July 6) Court (of Appeals) order and asking for an order that the City pay Weidner’s attorney’s fees, as allowed in a successful open records case,” in an email to The Journal Times.

Weidner told a Journal Times reporter last week that she has spent tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees on the case, but she did not have an exact estimate. The Milwaukee-Journal Sentinel reported that Weidner estimated her lawyer fees thus far to be about $40,000.

Additionally, Hinkston said he plans to seek having the PowerPoint in question fully released to the public. “I don’t believe there’s an ‘open to some but not to others’ concept under the Wisconsin Open Records law,” Hinkston wrote in a text message to a reporter Tuesday. “From our perspective, a record cannot be ‘a little bit public’ or ‘a little bit open’ ... It either is or is not.”

Hinkston said he also plans on “requesting a couple other items” from the city, but that he “will not go into” what those items are at this time.

The PowerPoint in question was shown by Letteney to the City Council in a closed-door meeting in August 2017, while Weidner was still an alderman. Reportedly, the PowerPoint contains more than 70 slides depicting communications between the City Attorney’s Office and aldermen that aldermen then shared with constituents. The City Attorney’s Office claims that those messages should have been considered confidential and aldermen were wrong to share them with the public.

Weidner has said that the majority of the slides were directed at her communications specifically. She later requested the PowerPoint from the City Attorney’s Office, which rejected her request, claiming that the PowerPoint could not be shared because of attorney-client privilege, even though she had already seen it.

Weidner challenged that rejection in court. The case was initially sealed but later became partially public.

On July 6, a Court of Appeals decision stated that, essentially, the City Attorney’s Office was wrong to reject Weidner’s initial request on the grounds of attorney-client privilege. That decision could pave the way for the PowerPoint being released, but that remains to be seen.

Hinkston has been allowed to view the PowerPoint “in camera” — a legal term meaning essentially “for attorney’s eyes only” — but Weidner still reportedly has not seen the PowerPoint since it was initially shown in August 2017.