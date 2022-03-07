Cost of gas has increased by nearly 20% in past month around Racine; still cheaper than national average

Price at the pump

On Monday, California had the highest average price per gallon among U.S. states at $5.34, while Missouri had the lowest at around $3.63.

Wisconsin has among the lowest prices, averaging at $3.832 statewide and $3.795 in Racine County, according to AAA.

A week ago, regular gas prices were averaging at $3.313 per gallon around Racine, up from a month ago when the cost was $3.172. That's an increase of 19.6% in a month.

In March 2021, the average price for a gallon of gas in the Racine area was $2.63. Wisconsin's record high, according to AAA, was $4.12 on May 5, 2011.

In Milwaukee, the current average gas price per gallon is $3.801. In Kenosha, it's $3.838.

Racine's average record high was $4.199 per gallon, recorded March 26, 2012.