Cost of gas has increased by nearly 20% in past month around Racine; still cheaper than national average

The price of regular gasoline broke $4 per gallon on average across the U.S. on Sunday for the first time since 2008. Prices in southeastern Wisconsin have not yet reached that milestone, but are nearing it.
During the first full week of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the price of regular gas rose by almost 41 cents, according to AAA.
“As Russia’s war on Ukraine continues to evolve and we head into a season where gas prices typically increase, Americans should prepare to pay more for gas than they ever have before," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said in a statement.
The nationwide all-time high for average gasoline price was set on July 17, 2008, at $4.10 per gallon.
National steps
In 2020, the U.S. was considered "a net annual petroleum exporter for the first time since at least 1949" after it exported slightly more petroleum than it imported, but still imported nearly double the amount of crude oil than it exported, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.
The current adversity in energy access is forcing a stutter-step in the Biden administration's objective of setting the U.S. on a path to be carbon neutral by 2050. Political pressure is mounting for President Joe Biden to encourage more U.S. production of oil and gas, and to encourage rather than discourage fracking.
Still, while not being as pro-oil production as President Donald Trump was, Biden has not stood in the way of expanding drilling. The U.S. has remained the world's top oil producer since 2014.
"During the campaign, Biden made it clear where he stood: 'No more drilling on federal lands, period' ... since taking office, however, the Biden administration has approved thousands of new oil and gas drilling permits, while simultaneously pursuing a public lands strategy vulnerable to legal challenges," the nonprofit group Food & Water Watch said in a critical September report. "The administration has clear legal authority to immediately halt new drilling and fracking on federal lands. The fact that it continues to offer new leases — and approve new drilling/fracking permits on existing leases — is an intentional choice; one that blatantly defies Biden’s campaign pledges."
Neither Biden nor Congress has moved to ban the import of Russian oil or place energy sanctions on the country, which could have major global economic repercussions. But the Biden administration has not written off the idea.
Last weekend, senior U.S. officials secretly traveled to Venezuela in a bid to unfreeze hostile relations with Vladimir Putin’s top ally in Latin America, a leading oil exporter whose re-entry into U.S. energy markets could mitigate the fallout at the pump from a possible oil embargo on Russia.
The outcome of the talks with President Nicolas Maduro’s government wasn’t immediately clear.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said in a letter to her colleagues on Sunday that “the House is currently exploring strong legislation” to further isolate Russia because of its attack on Ukraine. That could include a ban on imports of Russian oil and energy products, she said.
Some in Congress, including U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., have been putting pressure on Biden to approve tapping into the U.S.'s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, which contains more than 700 million barrels.
Stocks react
With surging gas prices, Wall Street took a hit early Monday.
By noon in New York, the S&P 500 fell 2.3% after a barrel of U.S. oil surged to $130 overnight on the possibility the U.S. could bar imports from Russia. Stocks around the world slid even more sharply earlier in the day, also taking their cue from oil’s movements, though their losses moderated as crude receded toward $120 per barrel.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 628 points, or 1.9%, at 32,986, as of 12:19 p.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 2.2% lower. Stocks are on pace for their worst losses since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Stan Choe and Joshua Goodman of the Associated Press, Victoria Cavaliere of Bloomberg News, and Adam Rogan of The Journal Times contributed to this report.