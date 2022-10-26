 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction

  • A photo from a ribbon-cutting at America's Gunsmith Shop in Burlington showed business owner Roy Christensen holding scissors and shop manager Jack Rubach holding a plaque. The identifications were wrong in the Oct. 24 issue of the newspaper. 
