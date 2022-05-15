Burlington police cited employees at six retail stores for selling tobacco products to underage kids. The headline and a graphic with an article in Saturday's paper incorrectly reported who received the citations.
Correction
Related to this story
Most Popular
Among those Kvonte Kidd-Ellis Sr. leaves behind are a 3-month-old daughter and his heartbroken fiancée.
The ownership family of David, Kathy and Michael Spiegelhoff said the Burlington store would continue, and that the new owners, Berkot's Super Foods, would attempt to maintain all of the store's current employees.
Ex-Racine cop, now a sex offender, to be released and live on Durand Ave. after 12 years behind bars
The Racine Police Department on Thursday reported that one of its former officers, Damen R. Lowe, who was sentenced to 12 years in prison in 2010 for the sexual assault and abuse of a teenage girl, is to be released on May 31.
A Racine man has been accused of pulling out a gun at The Brickhouse Bar on 316 Main St. after getting into a fight over a woman.
A new extended-stay hotel has opened in Mount Pleasant.
Freedom Boat Club opened a new location Friday at Reefpoint Marina in Racine. The offering allows boat club members to rent a boat seven days per week, weather permitting.
Expect Highway 45/North Raynor Avenue to be shut down for several hours.
A Racine man faces charges after allegedly selling cocaine and fentanyl at Marko's Bar on Douglas Avenue.
STURTEVANT — Homestyle cooking with a family-friendly atmosphere is coming from a familiar face to Sturtevant.
A Best Buy employee has been accused of stealing more than $4,000 worth of electronics from the Mount Pleasant store.