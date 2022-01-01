CORRECTION: RUSD extends winter break by 2 days because of COVID

RACINE — Due to COVID-19, Racine Unified School District has extended its winter break by two days.

Instead of welcoming students back Monday, Jan. 3, students are to return Wednesday, Jan. 5, RUSD announced Saturday evening.

Teachers and all other district staff are still expected to report to schools Monday, Jan. 3.

The reason given in a notice to parents was "In order to be responsive to the ongoing nature of the COVID-19 pandemic," which has pushed the American health care system to — and in some places beyond — its brink.

It is unclear as of Saturday evening what the other schools that rely on Unified busing will do with their restart days.

Madison School District announced it would be going entirely virtual to begin 2022.

