- Waterford High School student Andrew DeGreef’s name was misspelled in Tuesday’s A+ section. DeGreef is among student-athletes to be honored during the Racine County Sports Hall of Fame ceremonies on Oct. 25. Information submitted to The Journal Times was incorrect.
- The Winter Arts & Crafts Fair is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside Main Complex Concourse, 900 Wood Road, Somers. Incorrect information was submitted to The Journal Times and the incorrect date was published in the Oct. 4 craft fair listing in Out & About.
