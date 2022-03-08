 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Correction: March 9, 2022

  • An article Monday regarding a Raymond School Board race initially misreported to where board candidate Jillian Berman is appealing  regarding her residency; she is appealing to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. The article also incorrectly reported where the Bermans had previously lived, which was Mount Pleasant, the Bermans said. Also, the hearing in front of the Raymond clerk was not public.

