Correction: Feb. 2, 2022

  • 0
  • Carol Dublin is a TOPS Club Inc. weight-loss champion whose picture was featured on the group's magazine cover alongside fellow champion LeMoine Worthington. Also, the cost of attending TOPS averages $5 a month. This information was incorrect in the Jan. 28 paper.
