CALEDONIA — Caledonia’s motorists will be happy to hear that all of Five Mile Road is expected to reopen for traffic after being paved on Friday, Sept. 27, barring any inclement weather.

The two-thirds-of-a-mile stretch of the road between highways 31 and 38, near Sebastian’s restaurant and Caledonia Fire Station 12 to the east, has been closed due to construction as part of the ongoing Highway 32 resurfacing between Five Mile Road and Six Mile Road.

Public Works Director Tony Lazcano shared the news at Monday’s Caledonia Village Board meeting, saying he heard about the planned reopening date at his weekly meeting with paving contractor Payne & Dolan that morning.

Village Trustee Fran Martin called the area around the intersection “the place where I can’t get anywhere because I’m always in line.”

That stretch of Five Mile Road would still need to be resurfaced along with the rest of the project, but, “for all intents and purposes,” it is expected to open starting Friday, Lazcano said.

Corrected: The original version of this article included an incorrect date for when the road would reopen. It is scheduled to reopen on Sept. 27.

