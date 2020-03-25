Coronavirus update: One new case in City of Racine, County total now 6

RACINE COUNTY — A total of 457 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Wisconsin, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary-desginee Andrea Palm announced at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Later Tuesday afternoon, Racine County officials announced a new case has been confirmed in the City of Racine, bringing the county’s total number of cases to six.

Milwaukee County still has the highest number of cases in the state with 219, followed by Dane County with 72 and Waukesha County with 31. Kenosha County had 13 cases as of Tuesday, up from five on Saturday. Walworth County had four confirmed cases.

No new deaths were reported in Wisconsin as of Tuesday, so the state total remains at five people. The three most recent deaths all occurred in Milwaukee County. The first two deaths were in Fond du Lac and Ozaukee counties.

Between Saturday and Sunday, the number of confirmed cases in Wisconsin rose from 281 to 381. On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers issued a “Safer at Home” order statewide. Thirty of Wisconsin’s 72 counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19.

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, 8,694 total COVID-19 tests had been completed in Wisconsin, with 8,237 coming back negative, according to DHS.

