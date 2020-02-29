Coronavirus affects UW-Parkside student's study abroad plans

Italy is the agency’s most popular destination for clients. Some people who are planning Italy vacations with the agency have taken a step back to see what happens with the intensity of the coronavirus. Others are still set to go on their trip to Italy, three weeks from now. Some people are postponing their trips to a later date, and others are choosing to go to a different country.

“Everything’s just kind of unfolding. We really don’t know the ins and outs of it yet, but we’re keeping an eye on it,” said LaMacchia owner Tom Karnes. Agents have been in contact with clients to make sure they’re comfortable.

Cruise lines are also adjusting their itineraries. “It’s for their (clients’) own safety. People are going to get upset. You can’t really argue with the reason,” Karnes said.

“When you look at the percentage, you look at the numbers, you see what’s going on, the reality is these numbers are very, very small,” he said.

He advised that people should wash their hands and stay at a 3-foot distance from others if possible when traveling. Karnes said he saw more people at an airport in Mexico with facial masks than he’s seen in a long time.

Some cruise lines are testing all of the passengers before they board the ship.