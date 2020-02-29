Coronavirus affects UW-Parkside student's study abroad plans

KENOSHA — A University of Wisconsin-Parkside student was planning on studying abroad in South Korea this semester. Her plane ticket was for Wednesday, and she was packed and ready to go. But her plans changed last minute.
Her trip was canceled due to the spreading coronavirus, which has been manifesting as more than 2,000 cases in South Korea and more than 83,000 cases worldwide.
Coronavirus is a respiratory disease that may result in symptoms appearing after 2-14 days, including fever, coughing and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some severe cases have resulted in death. There is no specific antiviral treatment for the coronavirus, according to the CDC.
The student, who the college declined to named, had to enroll in classes on the UW-Parkside campus for the semester instead and now has a 3½-week setback, because classes there started Feb. 3.
Laine Philippa, director of international student services and study abroad at UW-Parkside, said the situation was disheartening, although that was the only student so far who had her plans affected by the coronavirus.
“It takes a lot of preparation to study abroad, and to have her plans change at just the last minute was disappointing,” Philippa said. “We’re trying to keep her calm and go forward.”
There have been no other major study-abroad cancellations by the university thus far; however, a spring break trip to Paris and a trip to Italy in May are both being monitored. University staff are watching the CDC reports daily.
Staff at Carthage College are also doing the same for their own students abroad, even though this semester there didn't happen to be any students intending to travel to Asia.
Students are aware of the coronavirus issue and are being attentive as well, watching their email, Philippa said. There has not been any major panic.
“The safety and health of our students are our number one priority,” Philippa said. Students who are already abroad when a threat may arise would travel home and take classes on campus.
Faculty has bent over backward to accommodate the student whose study abroad plans changed, Philippa said. Fortunately, the student will not have any fees to cover due to the cancelled trip. She did not have to prepay for classes abroad, and the UW-Parkside tuition she already paid covers her semester at home.
However, her airline ticket had to be changed, and she will have to reapply for a student visa next fall, when she is now planning on studying abroad. Her current one is only good for this semester.
Study abroad is a very valuable experience, and university staff doesn’t want to discourage people who may be thinking about a program in the future, Philippa said.
The virus and leisure travel
China has the highest number of coronavirus cases, at more than 78,000. Bon Voyage World Travel Experts, located in Union Grove and Waterford, has clients currently booked for trips to Asia. The agency serves people locally as well as outside of Wisconsin.
Bon Voyage sometimes gets notified that ports are closed for cruise ship trips, especially the heavily affected areas. The cruise line may then modify the trip or cancel it altogether.
Also, the agency may help clients choose other destinations of travel, such as to an area that is less affected by the virus.
Kari Mullikin, president for Bon Voyage World Travel Experts, said about 20% of clients have been cancelling their trips to Asia because of the coronavirus disease. Other clients modified their itineraries, and some decided to continue plans for Asia if they are planned for later in the year.
The majority of the 20% who canceled were people who had their itinerary modified or cancelled by a cruise line so the trip was no longer desirable for them. Those cancellations were earlier in the year when the virus just started to break, Mullikin said. Asia isn’t a big market for leisure travel this time of year either.
“This time of year, in Wisconsin, of course everybody wants warm,” Mullikin said. “It will be interesting with now more outbreak in Europe.”
Bon Voyage currently has clients scheduled to travel to Europe, and Millikin is scheduled herself to travel to northern Italy in three weeks. She frequently leads travel groups, and she has trips scheduled for the Caribbean, Italy and Slovenia.
The first step when traveling abroad is to look at the facts of the virus, she said. Another step is to consult a doctor if there are any medical concerns specific to each traveler.
U.S. cases are minimal and defined, Millikin said. Although clients have voiced concern and have been inquisitive, they are not getting scared to board planes or cruise ships. “I think we do a great job of educating them and reminding them to study the facts," she said.
Clients should be careful when buying travelers insurance as well, because a policy will not cover a trip cancellation due to fear of contacting a virus, she said.
Clients of LaMacchia Travel Agency, located in Kenosha, have most been upset about traveler’s insurance not covering a trip cancellation due to fear of the coronavirus.
'Use your head and be healthy'
LaMacchia has also seen a slower rate of business within the last few months. The only major issues the agency has seen is that some U.S. airline flights to China have been cancelled and cruise lines are not going to ports in China; however, China is not one of the most popular destinations for LaMacchia customers.
Italy is the agency’s most popular destination for clients. Some people who are planning Italy vacations with the agency have taken a step back to see what happens with the intensity of the coronavirus. Others are still set to go on their trip to Italy, three weeks from now. Some people are postponing their trips to a later date, and others are choosing to go to a different country.
“Everything’s just kind of unfolding. We really don’t know the ins and outs of it yet, but we’re keeping an eye on it,” said LaMacchia owner Tom Karnes. Agents have been in contact with clients to make sure they’re comfortable.
Cruise lines are also adjusting their itineraries. “It’s for their (clients’) own safety. People are going to get upset. You can’t really argue with the reason,” Karnes said.
“When you look at the percentage, you look at the numbers, you see what’s going on, the reality is these numbers are very, very small,” he said.
He advised that people should wash their hands and stay at a 3-foot distance from others if possible when traveling. Karnes said he saw more people at an airport in Mexico with facial masks than he’s seen in a long time.
Some cruise lines are testing all of the passengers before they board the ship.
Restaurants and airlines have also stepped up their protocols to stay safe and sanitary, Mullikin said. But it is important to wash one’s hands, avoid contact with sick people and practice the same protocol of a typical flu season.
“Travel is still safe if you do it in the smart way. Just use your head and be healthy,” Karnes said.