RACINE — The Rev. Jettie Cornett’s son wants him to be remembered as a builder of buildings — but more importantly as a builder of people.
After living through a childhood of poverty, Cornett taught himself the contracting business. And he poured most of his earnings back into the community center he planned to build near the church where he ministered for about 40 years.
The elder Cornett began his work as pastor at Greater Grace Temple Church of God, 522 N. Memorial Drive, in the 1970s. He stayed on until his death, from cancer, on July 30 at age 76.
“He touched lives and changed lives,” said Cornett’s son, Jerry.
Jettie was born in Conway, Ark., on Nov. 5, 1941, and grew up in Gary, Ind. He only had an eighth-grade education, and at 12 years old he began working as an evangelical minister, according to his obituary. His ministry work took him all over the country, but he settled in Racine in 1961.
Cornett initially worked at a Racine factory, according to his son, but soon began learning the contracting business with the help of his wife, Bonnie Jean Cornett. The two wed in 1962 and were married for more than 50 years, until her death in 2015. Together, they had four sons, Anthony, Henry, Jerry and Michael.
Although Cornett had a passion for construction, he didn’t know how to read, so his wife taught him after the work day, using construction books. He would also visit local construction sites, spending a few hours a day there learning about the work and providing tips from his reading. He started his contracting business, Cornett Construction, in about 1985.
His first big contracting job was an addition at Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Drive. Cornett also did construction work at Greater Grace, as well as several Racine homes and eight Milwaukee churches.
Greater Grace’s original capacity was about 200, but after significant renovations by Cornett’s business, it how holds around 750.
The expansion, which surrounds the original building, was constructed in the 1990s.
No excuses
Jerry believes his father set an example of determination and never giving up on one’s dreams.
“Look at his life; there’s no excuse,” he said.
When Jettie was in his early 30s, he severed several of his fingers in a construction accident. The doctors told him he would never be able to work in that business again.
According to Jerry, the doctors said they could sew the fingers back on, but they would be limp. Instead of opting to have his fingers reattached, Jettie wrapped and soaked his hand — with only a thumb and the nub of one finger left — every night. Then he would work to squeeze the thumb and nub together, to gain some use of his hand. Four months later, he was back to his normal construction work.
“He would describe himself as an ox,” Jerry said, because an ox would continue to pull its load even after dropping to its knees. “He did not quit.”
Cornett wanted to give his children a better life, Jerry said.
He and Bonnie did whatever they could to help children in the community, taking a few young men into their home and helping to shape them into successful adults, Jerry said.
Later life
Cornett met his second wife, Gina Cornett, in 2017 and they married that June.
“He was first of all, a man of God,” she said. “He loved the Lord.”
They didn’t spend one night apart during their 418 days married, Gina said, with more than 200 of those nights at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa because of his illness.
“I loved that man, and I know he loved me,” Gina said. “But most of all, he loved the City of Racine and its people.”
She said the young people of Racine will be missing out with Jettie no longer a part of their community, although she said his legacy lives on.
“They’re missing the opportunity to sit at the feet of so much wisdom,” she said.
One building project Jettie was not able to finish was the community center next to Greater Grace. Although the exterior is finished, with work having started in 2005, the interior is still not complete. Gina hopes to see the project finished.
Jerry was appointed operational pastor at Greater Grace about 10 years ago. Jettie stayed on as senior pastor and continued to preach about once a month.
Jettie was still active with the contracting business until about a year ago, when he became too ill to work, Jerry said.
