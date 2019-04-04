MOUNT PLEASANT — Cornerstone Pavers is hoping Mount Pleasant will allow the company to house a concrete batch plant.
On Monday the village plans to discuss the application Cornerstone put in at the Committee of the Whole meeting at 5 p.m. and later on in the Village Board meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall, 8811 Campus Drive.
Recently the Wisconsin Department of Transportation took legal action against Cornerstone because the company failed to move the same concrete batch plant when it was located on a parcel of land on Highway K in Raymond, just west of Interstate 94, where the A&W Restaurant used to be located before it moved to a new location on the east side of the Interstate.
Chris Cape, construction manager for Cornerstone, declined to comment for this story.
In the lawsuit against Cornerstone, WisDOT alleges that it gave the company several weeks notice to move the concrete batch plant before Dec. 31, 2018.
However the equipment remained and according to a affidavit from WisDOT Project Manager Kenneth Kiepczynski, Michel’s Corp. the contractor on the I-94 project, needed the land before April 1 and if the Cornerstone’s equipment remained in place before the by the time work on the next stage of the I-94 project began, the timeline of that part of the project “will be jeopardized.”
In the past, Cape said Cornerstone had a contract with Michel’s to keep their equipment on the parcel of land throughout the I-94 project and he alleges Michel’s broke the contract.
Cornerstone is now pursuing legal action against Michels Corp. in Milwaukee County Circuit Court for lost damages.
The equipment was moved before the April 1 deadline and now Cornerstone is in the market for a new location.
It is unclear from the Village Board and Committee of the Whole agendas where the concrete batch plant would go if it is approved by the village.
Cornerstone does not have a good reputation with residents in the village and Racine County.
As the main contractor on the Highway MM project, Cornerstone has been bombarded by delays which the company blames on AT&T infrastructure work, but county officials mostly point the finger at Cornerstone for being responsible for the delays.
Cornerstone was also recently rejected by the City of Racine to be prequalified to be a contractor on city projects.
